“My daughter needs a pad!” screamed a helpless father as lakhs of flyers were left stranded at airports across the country after 550 IndiGo flights were cancelled. Angry passengers struggling to get their luggage for over 12 hours, no food, no water, - chaotic scenes continued at airports across India as IndiGo - one of the country's biggest airlines battled with operational issues leading to over 500 flight cancellations. Among the countless distressing scenes, one father’s anguished cry cut through the commotion.

“Sister, my daughter is bleeding… I need a sanitary pad… please give me a Stayfree…,” the man can be heard screaming at the airport counter, a video of the same is going viral on social media.

Passengers allegedly scrambled for basic assistance that never arrived.

Outrage has erupted over the video as citizens complained about the facilities being offered to the common man, despite paying high taxes in the country.

At Delhi Airport, a Delhi–Chandigarh IndiGo flight turned into a nightmare after passengers waited five long hours, only to be told the flight had been cancelled. What followed was total disorder.

Passengers reported being denied access to their luggage, leaving many without essential medicines, baby supplies, or sanitary products. Instead of help, they found themselves shuffled from one terminal to another, with no clear communication from the airline.

Social media was flooded with videos of chaos, frustration, and emotional breakdowns, and questions intensified over the airline’s preparedness and crisis management. Many are demanding accountability as stranded passengers continue to recount harrowing stories of neglect, confusion, and humiliation.

IndiGo chaos: Over 500 flights delayed or cancelled

The chaos continued for one of India's largest airline, IndiGo, as it witnessed cancellations of more than 550 domestic and international flights and widespread delays across multiple airports as “operational disruptions” persisted for the third straight day, impacting travel plans of hundreds of passengers.

Passengers across multiple airports expressed strong frustration over operational failure, leaving many stranded with no clear communication or alternate travel options. They said that disruptions, attributed to staff shortages and new rules for crew members, have left many stranded at airports for hours without proper communication, food, or water.