A Bengaluru advocate’s remark, “India Post servers always down,” has sparked a public debate over India’s digital infrastructure. Citizens criticised poor server maintenance and outdated technology in post offices.

Bengaluru: An advocate’s recent ordeal at the Bilekahalli Post Office in Bengaluru has reignited public anger over the poor technological infrastructure in government offices. The advocate shared that despite waiting in a long queue for over an hour to send urgent legal notices, the India Post server crashed just before their turn, leaving dozens of citizens stranded.

“Zepto, Swiggy servers never go down but India Post servers are always down,” the advocate wrote in frustration. Shame on the Government of India for maintaining such terrible servers! This is how India wants to go digital? I hope the government invests in technology instead of putting taxpayers’ money in their pockets,” the post read.

The incident has triggered a wave of online discussions about India Post server downtime, digital infrastructure in government offices, and the need for modern technology upgrades in public services.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: “Ever visited BESCOM office for bill correction? Last week I was there, they said internet is down and the entire office was empty. I had to ask if it was lunch time or if internet died a little while ago or it's down since morning.”

Another commented: “They're still using desktops from the 1980s. Even if they agree to use Hotspot, next challenge would be to connect the printer.”

Third user commented: “Most of the government employees don’t understand tech and don’t care to. Government doesn’t hire tech people. They just hire people through some aptitude exam and then tell them they never have to learn anything new ever. If they hire tech people they do it on a contractual basis with no job security and the tenured employees treat these people like shit. Of course, you do not get highly motivated or talented people doing tech work through that attitude.”

Another user commented: “I beg to differ... the Post Office has recently upgraded its software and most of the employees aren’t trained to operate. They’re just given a manual.”

Another user commented: “I've interned in a government office as a web developer, and I can tell you, they don't use AWS or any server farm. Most of them have a server room with on-premise servers, and by server, I mean a Windows XP machine with 512 MB RAM and some 1 GHz CPU. All requests go through that ancient relic.”

Experts Call for Tech Overhaul in Public Infrastructure

Technology experts argue that legacy systems, lack of cloud adoption, and insufficient staff training are the core issues plaguing digital transformation in India’s government departments. Many offices still rely on outdated hardware, limited internet connectivity, and paper-based processes despite the government’s push towards Digital India.

Citizens are now calling for immediate investment in modern servers, cloud infrastructure, and technical upskilling of government employees to ensure efficiency, transparency, and accountability.