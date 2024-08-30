Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD issues moderate rainfall alert to Karnataka for 7 days; Bengaluru gets Yellow alert

    The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in several Karnataka districts over the next seven days, with an orange alert for coastal regions and a yellow alert for Bengaluru. Residents are advised to prepare for varying rainfall levels, from light showers to heavy downpours across the state.

    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall forecast and warning for Karnataka over the next seven days, with heavy rain expected in several districts. The state is likely to see varying levels of rainfall, ranging from light showers to heavy downpours.

    Heavy rainfall is predicted in 8 districts in the southern inland region, including Ballari, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Kolar. Residents in these areas should prepare for significant rainfall over the coming days.

    Bengaluru’s ornamental trees cause havoc: Over 1,200 trees uprooted in 4 months

    Moderate rainfall is also expected in other districts across the state. Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagar will likely experience light to moderate rain. The north interior districts, including Belgaum, Haveri, Raichur, Yadgiri, Kalaburagi, and Bidar, are also on alert for moderate rain.

    In addition, light rain is forecasted for Dharwad, Bagalkot, Gadag, Koppal, and Vijayapur. These areas will likely see occasional showers but with less intensity. The coastal and Malnad regions are also expected to receive heavy rain. Districts like Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Shivamogga have been placed under an orange alert due to the likelihood of heavy downpours.

    South India's 1st interstate metro Bengaluru-Hosur advances amid opposition from pro-Kannada activists

    Yellow alert for Bengaluru

    A yellow alert has been issued in Bengaluru, indicating the possibility of moderate rainfall. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are expected to be around 28 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, providing a cool and wet spell for the capital.

    Residents across the state, especially in the districts under orange and yellow alerts, are urged to take precautionary measures to stay safe during the forecasted weather conditions.

