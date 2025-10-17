Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticised the BJP and RSS, describing their approach to public gatherings as "the most poisonous for society" and linking it to the historical demise of Mahatma Gandhi and the setbacks faced by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday criticised the BJP and RSS, describing their approach to public gatherings as "the most poisonous for society" and linking it to the historical demise of Mahatma Gandhi and the setbacks faced by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, “Based on my letter to the CM, the cabinet has yesterday taken a decision to ensure that all the rules and acts that are there, with respect to how public or associations should gather on government institutions and public spaces, will be consolidated and a new rule will be coming up. This will ensure that anyone who has any event or celebration has to seek permission from the authorities. Anyone who fails to do so will have to face the law of the land.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"This is the SOP of the RSS and the BJP... This thought ultimately led to the demise of Mahatma Gandhi and the defeat of Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is this thought that is the most poisonous for society. If they did not spare such great people, who am I?" Kharge added.

He further accused the BJP of resorting to personal attacks instead of addressing the issues he raised. "Instead of making personal jibes against me, the BJP should answer the questions that I have asked... Why are they speaking on behalf of the RSS? Can't RSS defend itself?" he said.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened outside Priyank Kharge's residence following threats he reportedly received over the past few days after his remarks on restricting RSS activities in government schools and colleges.



Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that the government is taking the threat calls made to Minister Priyank Kharge very seriously, and a thorough investigation is underway to trace the origin and motive behind them. Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar, he stated that an investigation is underway to identify who made the threat call and where it originated. He added that the minister may have expressed a demand to restrict Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government spaces, and the government will take a decision on the issue. "It is not right to threaten him for that. I have instructed to investigate everything," he said.

Kharge had on Thursday alleged that government officers speak against the Congress government in the State at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) events, as he justified his letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging action against the officials participating in such programs. He demanded the implementation of the Karnataka State Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021, which ask the civil servants to be politically neutral in their conduct.

"It is not my rule. It is the rule of the Karnataka Civil Service, where they have very clearly stated that people cannot participate in programs or be associated with associations that have political leanings. It has come to our notice that a lot of PDOs, village accountants and other state officers are going around and speaking against the government at RSS functions. That needs to be implemented," he said while speaking to ANI.

Officials who took part in the RSS centenary celebrations have reportedly been served show-cause notices and are to be suspended. "In my own department, there are a lot of people who have attended the centenary celebrations of RSS... I've already issued them show-cause notices, and they'll be suspended in a day or two," the Karnataka Minister said. He clarified that following an ideology is not an issue, provided civil servants adhere to the rules. "There is a framework that governs civil servants in the State cadre, and we're just asking that needs to be implemented... We have no issues with anybody following any association or any ideology, but if you want to be an employee of the state government of Karnataka, there are rules you have to follow," he said.

Addressing the row over his request to ban RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, he said that permissions should not be granted for activities outside the syllabus in government schools and colleges.

Earlier, he had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging action against officials participating in RSS programmes, citing violation of Rule 5(1).

Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka State Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021, states: "No Government Servant shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organization which takes part in politics nor shall he take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or activity."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)