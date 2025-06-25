Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwar clarified that he never said the government lacks funds. He explained his proposal for central assistance was misinterpreted and affirmed the state’s financial position remains strong.

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwar clarified that he never claimed the Karnataka government was out of funds. The clarification comes after his earlier remarks in Bagalkote were misinterpreted, leading to criticism from BJP leaders.

Clarification on ₹1000 crore proposal for Badami development

Parameshwar explained that his suggestion to send a ₹1000 crore development proposal to the central government for the protection and development of Badami caves was wrongly interpreted. “The state alone cannot fund such a large project, hence the proposal to seek central aid. That doesn't mean the state is broke,” he clarified.

“Would I say the government has no money?” asks Parameshwar

Dismissing BJP's claims, Parameshwar said, “I never said the government has no money. The state’s financial condition is strong. Funds have been allocated for irrigation and development, not just for guarantee schemes.”

Highlighting that the state budget has expanded significantly, he added, “Do I lack that much awareness to say something like that? I know the state’s financial situation better than anyone.”

Responds to criticism about ministerial communication gaps

Responding to allegations that some legislators and ministers had not met him, Parameshwar said such issues could be personal. “The Chief Minister will look into and resolve it,” he said, downplaying the matter.

Minor dissatisfaction among MLAs is normal, says minister

Parameshwar acknowledged that a degree of dissatisfaction among legislators exists in all governments. “It's natural and impossible to meet every demand fully. Let’s not exaggerate the issue,” he added.