Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar pushes for 2nd International Airport in Tumakuru

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara urged the government to build Bengaluru’s second international airport in Tumakuru, benefiting 21 North Karnataka districts. He also promised action against microfinance harassment and clarified that the high command decides on the Chief Minister’s selection, considering MLAs' opinions.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has strongly advocated for the proposed second international airport of Bengaluru to be built in Tumakuru. He emphasized that if the airport is constructed there, it would benefit 21 districts of North Karnataka while also being well-connected to the existing Kempegowda International Airport.  

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Parameshwara said, "We are requesting that the second international airport planned for Bengaluru be set up in Tumakuru. This move will significantly benefit the northern districts and ensure better connectivity with the current airport."  

He also addressed the metro expansion plan to Tumakuru, stating that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is still pending. "A Hyderabad-based company was given the responsibility to prepare the DPR, but it has not been submitted yet. Once we receive the report, we will review it and seek approval from the central government," he said.  

Parameshwara also spoke about strict action against microfinance institutions harassing borrowers. He assured that complaints against these institutions would be dealt with immediately. "If anyone files a complaint regarding harassment by microfinance institutions, the police will take swift action. We have also instructed officials to take suo motu action if such cases come to their notice," he said.  

The government is working on a law to regulate microfinance institutions and prevent them from troubling borrowers. "A meeting has been scheduled with the Law Minister and Revenue Minister to discuss the legal framework. A new law will empower District Magistrates to take strict measures against such harassment. Additionally, a helpline will be launched for affected individuals," he added.  

On the political front, Parameshwara responded to the recent statement by Ramanagara MLA that MLAs' opinions should be considered while choosing the Chief Minister. He clarified that the high command has the final say in such decisions. "The high command considers various factors, including support from MLAs, before making a decision. Their instructions apply to all MLAs and ministers. Once a decision is taken, it is binding on everyone," he said.  

