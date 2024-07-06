'Hubballi-Dharwad BRTS project engineer should be hanged': MLA Arvind Bellad

MLA Arvind Bellad criticizes the BRTS project in Hubballi-Dharwad as unscientific and flawed. He highlights design issues and frequent bus breakdowns and notes 43 accidents since 2018. Bellad plans a protest march on July 15, demanding project improvements to alleviate residents' struggles and enhance traffic flow.

The government launched an ambitious Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) project in mid-2018 to improve road connectivity for the residents of Hubballi-Dharwad. However, the project has sparked significant controversy and opposition from the locals. MLA Arvind Bellad has been particularly vocal in his criticism, labelling the project as "unscientific" and a "thorn in the public" of Dharwad.

"In 2013, when I was an MLA for the first time, I requested the map of this project," said Bellad. "But the design was so flawed that I believe the engineer responsible for it should be hanged." To protest the unscientific nature of the BRTS project, Bellad announced a march in Bellad on July 15.



Bellad recounted his experiences, "Back in 2013, I faced numerous issues. When it rained, it was a struggle to cross the BRTS road near Toll Naka, NTTF, KMF, and Kittel College. The project is good in theory, but the design is wrong." For almost six years, the BRTS project has posed significant challenges for the residents of the twin cities.

Currently, 80 buses operate under the BRTS scheme, with over 10 of them often broken down at the depot. Despite having more than 20 bus stops along the corridor, there is no bridge at the signals, making it difficult for people to cross from one side to the other. Moreover, the signals are not maintained properly.



Since the project's implementation, there have been 43 road accidents between 2018 and 2024, resulting in 33 serious injuries and 10 fatalities. Locals have expressed their outrage, calling the project dangerous for the twin cities' residents.

Bellad has declared war against the BRTS project, demanding changes to relieve the common people of their problems. "On July 15, I will take a walk to demand the widening and repair of the BRTS project to facilitate smoother traffic for the people of Hubballi-Dharwad," he stated.

