Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Hubballi-Dharwad BRTS project engineer should be hanged': MLA Arvind Bellad

    MLA Arvind Bellad criticizes the BRTS project in Hubballi-Dharwad as unscientific and flawed. He highlights design issues and frequent bus breakdowns and notes 43 accidents since 2018. Bellad plans a protest march on July 15, demanding project improvements to alleviate residents' struggles and enhance traffic flow.

    Hubballi Dharwad BRTS project engineer should be hanged MLA Arvind Bellad vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 6, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    The government launched an ambitious Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) project in mid-2018 to improve road connectivity for the residents of Hubballi-Dharwad. However, the project has sparked significant controversy and opposition from the locals. MLA Arvind Bellad has been particularly vocal in his criticism, labelling the project as "unscientific" and a "thorn in the public" of Dharwad.

    "In 2013, when I was an MLA for the first time, I requested the map of this project," said Bellad. "But the design was so flawed that I believe the engineer responsible for it should be hanged." To protest the unscientific nature of the BRTS project, Bellad announced a march in Bellad on July 15.

    Karnataka: BRTS bus accused of reckless driving as collision kills pedestrian near Gurudatt Bhavan in Hubballi

    Bellad recounted his experiences, "Back in 2013, I faced numerous issues. When it rained, it was a struggle to cross the BRTS road near Toll Naka, NTTF, KMF, and Kittel College. The project is good in theory, but the design is wrong." For almost six years, the BRTS project has posed significant challenges for the residents of the twin cities.

    Currently, 80 buses operate under the BRTS scheme, with over 10 of them often broken down at the depot. Despite having more than 20 bus stops along the corridor, there is no bridge at the signals, making it difficult for people to cross from one side to the other. Moreover, the signals are not maintained properly.

    Hubballi-Dharwad may get Light Rail Transit service

    Since the project's implementation, there have been 43 road accidents between 2018 and 2024, resulting in 33 serious injuries and 10 fatalities. Locals have expressed their outrage, calling the project dangerous for the twin cities' residents.

    Bellad has declared war against the BRTS project, demanding changes to relieve the common people of their problems. "On July 15, I will take a walk to demand the widening and repair of the BRTS project to facilitate smoother traffic for the people of Hubballi-Dharwad," he stated.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2024, 4:36 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru woman calls airport makes hoax bomb threat to stop boyfriend from flying to Mumbai FIR registered vkp

    Bengaluru woman calls airport, makes hoax bomb threat to stop boyfriend from flying to Mumbai; FIR registered

    Bengaluru bound SpiceJet passengers stranded overnight in Delhi airport due to pilot shortage WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru-bound SpiceJet passengers stranded overnight in Delhi airport due to pilot shortage (WATCH)

    Bengaluru BBMP locks down Bank of Baroda and Post office on MG Road over rent arrears vkp

    Bengaluru's BBMP locks down Bank of Baroda and Post office on MG Road over rent arrears

    Indiranagar spa extortion case: Anchor Divya Vasanth absconds after scamming 100 people; FIR filed, 2 arrested vkp

    Indiranagar spa extortion case: Anchor Divya Vasanth absconds after scamming 100 people; FIR filed, 2 arrested

    Bengaluru Purple Line metro gets six more trains from Majestic wait time reduced to three and half minutes vkp

    Bengaluru’s Purple Line metro to add 6 more trains from Majestic, reducing wait time to 3.5 minutes

    Recent Stories

    Rahul Gandhi claims Congress will defeat BJP in Gujarat as it did in Ayodhya; BJP slams 'Hindu hatred' (WATCH) snt

    Rahul Gandhi claims Congress will defeat BJP in Gujarat as it did in Ayodhya; BJP slams 'Hindu hatred' (WATCH)

    Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2024: 6 unknown facts RKK

    Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2024: 6 unknown facts

    The Best Mattress for Seniors in 2024: What Should You Look For?

    The Best Mattress for Seniors in 2024: What Should You Look For?

    BREAKING FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha on July 23 snt

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0's first Budget in Lok Sabha on July 23

    PM Modi dials United Kingdom new PM Keir Starmer extends invite to visit India gcw

    PM Modi dials UK’s new PM Keir Starmer, extends invite to visit India

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon