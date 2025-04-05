India News

Maharashtra Weather, April 5: Sweltering Saturday across major cities

Maharashtra Weather on Saturday

On Saturday, Maharashtra will experience scorching temperatures across its major cities. Let’s look at the city-wise weather. 
 

Mumbai

Hot and less humid weather.
Max Temperature: 38°C 
Min Temperature: 26°C 
Real Feel: 41°C 

Pune

Extremely warm and bright sunshine. 
Max Temperature: 38°C 
Min Temperature: 20°C 
Real Feel: 39°C 

Nagpur

Avoid going out during peak heat hours. 
Max Temperature: 39°C 
Min Temperature: 22°C 
Real Feel: 41°C

Thane

Stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun.
Max Temperature: 39°C 
Min Temperature: 24°C 
Real Feel: 42°C 

Nashik

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities.
Max Temperature: 39°C 
Min Temperature: 21°C 
Real Feel: 41°C

