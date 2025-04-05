Maharashtra Weather, April 5: Sweltering Saturday across major cities

India News
On Saturday, Maharashtra will experience scorching temperatures across its major cities. Let’s look at the city-wise weather.
Hot and less humid weather.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Extremely warm and bright sunshine.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Avoid going out during peak heat hours.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 41°C
