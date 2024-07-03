Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: BRTS bus accused of reckless driving as collision kills pedestrian near Gurudatt Bhavan in Hubballi

    In Hubballi, Karnataka, a tragic incident involving a BRTS Chigari bus claimed the life of 74-year-old pedestrian Gangadhar Mummigatti near Gurudatta Bhavan. Public outrage ensued, accusing the bus of speeding. Protesters blocked traffic, demanding enhanced safety measures and accountability. Authorities are investigating the incident to prevent future accidents.

    Karnataka BRTS bus accused of reckless driving as collision kills pedestrian near Gurudatta Bhavan in Hubballi vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

    In a tragic incident near Gurudatta Bhavan in Vidyanagar, Hubballi, a 74-year-old pedestrian named Gangadhar Mummigatti lost his life after being hit by a BRTS Chigari bus while crossing the road. The collision has sparked public outrage against the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), with allegations that the bus was speeding at the time of the accident.

    The North Traffic Police Station in Hubballi has registered a case regarding the incident. Following the tragic death, members of the public protested by blocking bus traffic and shouting slogans against the BRTS system. They expressed frustration over what they perceive as a series of accidents caused by irresponsible bus driving.

    Hubballi-Dharwad may get Light Rail Transit service

    Eyewitnesses and residents expressed outrage over the incident, alleging that the bus was speeding at the time of the collision. This tragedy has sparked public protest, with demonstrators blocking bus traffic and chanting slogans against the BRTS bus system. 

    Bengaluru’s traffic woes: When the city missed the bus on BRTS

    The local community mourns the loss of Gangadhar Mummigatti, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures on Hubballi's roads. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to this fatal collision.

    Residents have voiced their demands for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and better training for BRTS bus drivers to prevent such tragedies in the future. The BRTS system in Hubballi, aimed at improving urban transport efficiency, now faces scrutiny amidst calls for improved safety measures and accountability.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 3:36 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka to introduce online booking for all trekking spots after July third week announces forest minister vkp

    Karnataka to introduce online booking for all trekking spots after July 3rd week, announces forest minister

    Delhi Karnataka Bhavan employee self death Bengaluru Hosahalli depression vkp

    35-year-old employee of Delhi’s Karnataka Bhavan commits suicide in Bengaluru’s Hosahalli due to depression

    Bengaluru Gold s gym receptionist allegedly commits self death at Dasarahalli UDR registered vkp

    Bengaluru: Gold’s gym receptionist allegedly commits suicide at Dasarahalli, UDR registered

    Bengaluru: Lovers commit self death by jumping into lake near NICE Road allegedly due to parental disapproval vkp

    Bengaluru: Lovers commit suicide by jumping into lake near NICE road allegedly due to parental disapproval

    BBMP begins white topping work on multiple roads in Bengaluru vkp

    BBMP begins white topping work on 15 roads in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Jawan' to release in Japan in November; check date here ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Jawan' to release in Japan in November; check date here

    Bengali actress Shraddha Das looks SEXY; shares photos in casual breezy peach strappy dress [PICTURES] ATG

    Bengali actress Shraddha Das looks SEXY; shares photos in casual breezy peach strappy dress [PICTURES]

    PM Modi's Rajya Sabha address prompts Opposition walkout, draws Jagdeep Dhankhar's critique AJR

    PM Modi's Rajya Sabha address prompts Opposition walkout, draws Jagdeep Dhankhar's critique

    No withdrawal Paris Diamond League wasn't part of competition calendar, clarifies Neeraj Chopra snt

    'No withdrawal': Paris Diamond League wasn't part of competition calendar, clarifies Neeraj Chopra

    Karnataka monsoon delight Nature visual retreat awaits tourists at Abbugudige falls in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Karnataka's monsoon delight: Nature's visual retreat awaits tourists at Abbugudige falls in Chikkamagaluru

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon