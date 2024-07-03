Karnataka: BRTS bus accused of reckless driving as collision kills pedestrian near Gurudatt Bhavan in Hubballi

In Hubballi, Karnataka, a tragic incident involving a BRTS Chigari bus claimed the life of 74-year-old pedestrian Gangadhar Mummigatti near Gurudatta Bhavan. Public outrage ensued, accusing the bus of speeding. Protesters blocked traffic, demanding enhanced safety measures and accountability. Authorities are investigating the incident to prevent future accidents.

In a tragic incident near Gurudatta Bhavan in Vidyanagar, Hubballi, a 74-year-old pedestrian named Gangadhar Mummigatti lost his life after being hit by a BRTS Chigari bus while crossing the road. The collision has sparked public outrage against the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), with allegations that the bus was speeding at the time of the accident.

The North Traffic Police Station in Hubballi has registered a case regarding the incident. Following the tragic death, members of the public protested by blocking bus traffic and shouting slogans against the BRTS system. They expressed frustration over what they perceive as a series of accidents caused by irresponsible bus driving.



Eyewitnesses and residents expressed outrage over the incident, alleging that the bus was speeding at the time of the collision. This tragedy has sparked public protest, with demonstrators blocking bus traffic and chanting slogans against the BRTS bus system.



The local community mourns the loss of Gangadhar Mummigatti, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures on Hubballi's roads. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to this fatal collision.

Residents have voiced their demands for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and better training for BRTS bus drivers to prevent such tragedies in the future. The BRTS system in Hubballi, aimed at improving urban transport efficiency, now faces scrutiny amidst calls for improved safety measures and accountability.

