A Bengaluru entrepreneur's viral post has sparked discussions on the city's difficult rental market. He struggled to find a flat despite a high budget of ₹80,000 monthly rent and a Rs 5 lakh deposit. His story of intense competition, demanding landlords, and steep upfront costs resonated widely.

A Bengaluru entrepreneur has triggered fresh discussions about the city’s rental market after revealing the challenges he faced while searching for a home despite having what many would consider a generous housing budget.

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The founder shared that finding a suitable flat in Bengaluru became a frustrating and exhausting process, even with a monthly rent budget of Rs 80,000 and a willingness to pay a security deposit of nearly Rs 5 lakh.

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His experience quickly gained attention online, resonating with professionals who have faced similar struggles in India’s technology capital.

‘Finding A Flat Was A Nightmare’

Describing the process as overwhelming, the founder explained that securing a rental property in Bengaluru involved numerous hurdles, including intense competition, demanding landlords, and steep upfront costs.

In his viral post, he wrote: “Finding a flat in Bengaluru was a nightmare.”

The entrepreneur revealed that despite offering a high rental budget, the search involved repeated property visits, negotiations, and multiple rejections before finding a suitable place.

He also highlighted the unusually high security deposit requirements often demanded by landlords in the city.

Also Read: ‘Rent, Nanny, Gym’: Bengaluru Family’s Rs 1.66 Lakh Monthly Expense Breakdown Sparks Viral Debate

Viral Post Resonates With Bengaluru Residents

The post quickly attracted reactions from social media users, many of whom shared similar experiences.

One user commented: “Bengaluru rents have become completely unreasonable.”

Another wrote: “The deposit requirements are sometimes more stressful than the rent itself.”

Several users pointed out that rental costs have risen sharply in recent years due to increased demand from professionals relocating to the city for work opportunities.

Others noted that desirable neighbourhoods near major IT hubs have become particularly expensive, making the search even more challenging.

Bengaluru’s Rental Market Under Spotlight

The discussion once again highlighted concerns about housing affordability in Bengaluru, one of India’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas.

The city continues to attract a steady flow of professionals, entrepreneurs, and students from across the country. While this growth has boosted economic activity, it has also intensified demand for residential properties.

As a result, rents in many localities have climbed significantly, with tenants frequently reporting steep security deposits, brokerage charges, and limited availability of quality housing.

A Growing Urban Challenge

The founder’s experience reflects a broader issue affecting many residents in major Indian cities. Rising rents, competitive housing markets, and increasing living costs have become common concerns among urban professionals.

While Bengaluru remains one of India’s most sought-after destinations for career growth and entrepreneurship, the viral post has renewed conversations about whether housing infrastructure is keeping pace with the city’s rapid expansion.

For many aspiring tenants, the story served as a reminder that even a substantial budget may not guarantee an easy home search in one of India’s most competitive rental markets.

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