Complaint against K'taka Minister Eshwara Khandre for trespassing into HMT space, alleges HD Kumaraswamy

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has accused Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre of unlawfully entering HMT property. Kumaraswamy confirmed that a formal complaint has been filed with the court, raising concerns over Khandre’s visit to the space, which was reportedly handed over to Canara Bank back in 2002. Khandre, in his response to reporters, claimed he was unaware of the property’s status, saying, "I lack the necessary information and will address the media tomorrow or at a later date with all the documents in hand." He argued that the minister's actions are only causing unnecessary confusion.

Kumaraswamy went on to highlight alleged forest land encroachments across various parts of the state, including Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Bengaluru. He argued that while Khandre has not yet acted on these widespread encroachments, he appears to be focusing primarily on HMT’s land issues. "Let a former Speaker show the courage to clear the encroached forest land in Srinivasapur, Kolar," he challenged, referencing the encroachment of 120 acres of forest land in the area. Kumaraswamy further emphasized that the court had directed the survey and confiscation of 61 acres there, adding, "I am aware of the instructions the minister has given to officials regarding that occupied land. Is there justice for the poor and a different justice for the Congress?" he asked pointedly.



In a separate issue, HD Kumaraswamy expressed his anger over statements by Congress leaders regarding the health of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda. Addressing the media on Monday, Kumaraswamy took issue with comments from former MP DK Suresh and former MLA MC Aswattha, which he deemed inappropriate. "Former MP DK Suresh has made similar remarks as former MLA MC Aswatth, questioning Deve Gowda’s health. Didn't Deve Gowda campaign for Aswath in the past, visiting village after village on his behalf?" Kumaraswamy questioned, noting how the Congress leaders seemed dismissive of Deve Gowda’s earlier support.

Rumours have surfaced that the Deve Gowda family may attend an upcoming event marking a significant milestone for their grandson. Kumaraswamy noted, "People say Deve Gowda is coming for the coronation of his grandson. Didn’t Deve Gowda campaign for Aswath in the past? For whom did he campaign then? Only time will answer these kinds of petty statements," he said, adding that he is frustrated by comments from former allies suggesting that JD(S) hasn’t contributed to Channapatna’s development. "Time will reveal the truth, and people will decide for themselves," Kumaraswamy concluded, maintaining that recent remarks from those previously affiliated with him were "irritating."

