Karnataka High Court has pulled up actor Kamal Haasan for allegedly making controversial remarks about the Kannada language, stating that even a celebrity cannot hurt public sentiments.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday strongly criticised actor Kamal Haasan for his alleged remarks about the Kannada language, questioning his unwillingness to apologise even after public outrage.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the co-producer of Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life, seeking directions to ensure the film's release in Karnataka amid an unofficial ban.

The controversy erupted after Haasan’s alleged claim that “Kannada is born out of Tamil” sparked protests from Kannada groups. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) responded by announcing a ban on Thug Life. In response, the film’s co-producer moved the High Court, challenging the KFCC’s decision and seeking protection for a peaceful release.

High Court raps Kamal Haasan

Justice M Nagaprasanna, presiding over the hearing, observed that the sentiments of people must be respected, especially on sensitive issues like language. “No citizen has the right to hurt sentiments,” the judge said, adding, “Water, land and language (Jala, Nila, Bashe) are important to citizens. The division of this country was on linguistic lines.”

The court also noted that being a celebrity does not grant immunity from public responsibility.

“You are a public figure, how can you say Kannada was born out of Tamil? Are you a historian? Are you a linguist?” the court questioned the actor.

“No language can be born out of another. Where is the material to support this (claim)? And what has happened? Disharmony. And what have the people of Karnataka asked? (Only) an apology.”

The High Court also stressed that the situation could have been diffused with Kamal Haasan's simple apology. “One apology would have solved everything. Now you are here seeking police protection for a commercial interest, for a situation you yourself created,” the court pulled up Kamal Haasan.

Ban by KFCC after language row

The controversy began after Kamal Haasan was quoted as saying that “Kannada is born out of Tamil,” a remark that drew widespread criticism from Kannada groups. In response, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) informally barred Thug Life from screening in the state, citing public anger over Haasan’s alleged comments.

With the film’s release hanging in the balance, the co-producer moved the High Court seeking protection and clearance for a statewide release. The petition argued that the KFCC had no legal authority to enforce such a ban. The matter remains under judicial consideration as the court weighs the balance between freedom of expression and public sentiment.

Kamal Haasan’s reluctance to apologise

Justice M Nagaprasanna questioned Kamal Haasan’s reluctance to apologise, observing that language is a deeply emotional issue for people. “Language is a sentiment attached to people. You have said something to undermine that,” the judge said. He added, “Rajagopal Acharya had apologised for a similar statement decades ago. You could say, ‘I have made a statement without looking into the history'."

The judge reiterated that no citizen, celebrity or otherwise, has the right to hurt public sentiment, especially on sensitive issues such as language. The hearing was adjourned to 2:30 pm, and the court is yet to issue a ruling on the petition.

Deputy CM reacts: ‘Hope Kamal listens to the court’

Reacting to the court’s remarks, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reported;y said, “Hope Kamal listens to the court. But we also shouldn’t be too adamant.” His statement reflects the state government's effort to strike a balance between maintaining public sentiment and upholding artistic freedom.

Film Thug Life

Raajkamal Films has reported invested close to Rs 300 crore in the production of Thug Life, which is being seen as a major cinematic collaboration between Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR, with music by AR Rahman. The producer underscored the global anticipation for the film’s release, including among audiences in Karnataka.