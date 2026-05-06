Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his tenure depends on the party high command, dismissing speculation about leadership change. He also termed the Sringeri recount a “criminal conspiracy” and clarified that no Delhi visit has been scheduled.

Amid ongoing political speculation over leadership changes in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has firmly reiterated that his tenure depends solely on the party high command, putting an end to rumours about a possible change at the top. Speaking in Mysuru on Wednesday, he also addressed the controversy surrounding the Sringeri election recount and speculation about a visit to Delhi, offering clear and direct responses that have stirred political debate.

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I Will Remain CM If High Command Decides: Siddaramaiah

Responding to repeated questions about his tenure, Siddaramaiah stated that he would continue as Chief Minister for a full five-year term if directed by the party leadership. He emphasised that he would abide by the decision of the high command.

“No matter how many times you ask this question, my answer remains the same. It is up to the high command. If they ask me to continue, I will remain Chief Minister for five years. The Congress government in the state will be stable for the full term. What others say is their personal opinion,” he said.

Sringeri Result Termed ‘Criminal Conspiracy’

The Chief Minister also strongly criticised the BJP over the Sringeri Assembly seat, where BJP leader DN Jeevaraj was declared the winner after a recount of postal ballots. Siddaramaiah alleged that the result was the outcome of a “criminal conspiracy”.

He claimed that when the BJP was in power in the state, election staff acted under its influence and colluded to tamper with postal ballots.

“How did markings that were not present earlier suddenly appear on the ballot papers? This raises serious questions. We will challenge this legally and approach the court,” he stated.

No Immediate Plans For Delhi Visit

Addressing speculation about a possible visit to Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi regarding a cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah clarified that no such plan has been finalised. He said he had neither sought an appointment nor received a call.