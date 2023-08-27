Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Karnataka's anti-fake news police squad will operate

    Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand announced the creation of specialized police squads at three levels to counter false and provocative news on social media. The teams, operating at police station, DCP office, and Commissioner's office levels, will collaborate to swiftly address fake news using fact-checking measures. Violators of the law will be strictly punished, aiming to maintain order amid social media misinformation.

    Here's how Karnataka's anti-fake news police squad will operate vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand has announced the formation of specialized police teams at three levels to monitor and fight the spread of false and provocative news on social media platforms. He expressed concern over posts on social media that have the potential to disrupt law and order and stated they need vigilant monitoring to control the spread.

    Formation of three special teams

    The rise of objectionable and misleading posts on specific subjects that provoke public anxiety and jeopardize law and order has prompted the establishment of dedicated teams in Bengaluru. These teams will operate across three tiers: Police station level, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office level, and the Commissioner's office level.

    IPS officer B Dayananda posted as new Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police

    Each police station will select two technically skilled staff members to form a team responsible for identifying and addressing fake news, provocative content, and opposing content on social media platforms.

    The three levels of teams, including police stations, DCP offices, and the Commissioner's office, will collaborate with each other to ensure a swift response to viral fake news on social media. Fact-checking measures will be employed to verify the authenticity of information. The personnel have received training in identifying false news.

    Karnataka approves fact-check unit to counter fake news menace

    “People who provoke the public with fake accounts and fake news content on Social Media will be punished strictly in accordance with the law and order. We are monitoring the social media very closely,” said Commissioner Dayanand. 

    The police station-level team will relay information about fake news and provocative content to the DCP office team. From there, reports will be forwarded to a dedicated unit within the Commissioner's office. The social media monitoring unit at the Commissioner's office will include skilled cyber experts equipped with cutting-edge technology to track and fight misinformation.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka's Water Scarcity Worsens: Leaders Demand Action on Drought Crisis

    Karnataka's Water Scarcity Worsens: Leaders Demand Action on Drought Crisis

    The curious case of declining stray dog population in Bengaluru vkp

    The curious case of declining stray dog population in Bengaluru

    'Let us move forward...' Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa apologises to media vkp

    'Let us move forward...' Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa apologises to media

    Congress government in Karnataka is repressive, silencing dissenting voices: BJP

    Congress government in Karnataka is repressive, silencing dissenting voices: BJP

    Bengaluru: KSCA regrets non-inclusion of Kannada in Maharaja trophy, vows for future inclusion vkp

    Bengaluru: KSCA regrets non-inclusion of Kannada in Maharaja trophy, vows for future inclusion

    Recent Stories

    Sushmita Sen's recalled why she walked away from Akshay Kumar's film midway; here's how it affected her ATG

    Sushmita Sen's recalled why she walked away from Akshay Kumar's film midway; here's how it affected her

    Mann Ki Baat: 'India has made G20 more inclusive during its presidency,' says PM Modi AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: 'India has made G20 more inclusive during its presidency,' says PM Modi

    India to send female robot 'Vyomamitra' into space on Gaganyaan mission vkp

    India to send female robot 'Vyomamitra' into space on Gaganyaan mission

    Mann Ki Baat: 'Chandrayaan 3 mission living example of women power', says PM Modi AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: 'Chandrayaan 3 mission living example of women power', says PM Modi

    VSSC exam cheating case updates: Kerala police arrest more from Haryana including main accused anr

    VSSC exam cheating case: Kerala police arrest more 3 from Haryana including main accused

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon