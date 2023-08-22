Karnataka approves fact-check unit to counter fake news menace

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a decisive move to combat the escalating spread of fake news on social media platforms, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given the green light to establish a Fact-Check unit. The unit aims to identify and curtail the dissemination of false information, while also proposing stringent measures to penalize those responsible for generating fake news syndicates.

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    During a recent cyber security meeting convened at the Chief Minister's Home Office, concerns were raised about the detrimental impact of fake news on the democratic fabric of society. 

    Addressing this concern head-on, the decision to create a FactCheck unit in the state was underscored as essential. Directives were issued to both the Home Department and IT-BT Department to expedite the formulation of necessary regulations and legislation.

    The meeting further outlined plans for the oversight committee's formation, appointment of nodal officers, specialized analysis teams, capacity building units, and the strategic integration of technology to support the FactCheck initiative.

    IT-BT Minister, Priyank Kharge, emphasized that even the Bengaluru Police were actively engaged on social media platforms, and given the current landscape, the need for a FactCheck unit was evident. 

    Highlighting the use of artificial intelligence in the proliferation of fake news, Kharge underscored the unit's significance in maintaining public order and upholding the rule of law.

    Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar acknowledged the nascent stage of the fake news network but expressed concerns about its potential future impact. 

    Stressing the importance of stringent punitive measures against purveyors of misinformation, Dr Parameshwar called for the immediate formation of the FactCheck committee. He also emphasized the imperative of educating the public about the legal consequences of propagating false information.

    The fact-checking initiative garnered support from various stakeholders, including Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Rajneesh Goyal, Director General of Police Alok Mohan, and Information and Public Relations Commissioner Hemant Nimbalkar.

    Emphasizing the pervasive nature of fake news, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge cautioned citizens about the use of artificial intelligence to disseminate misleading information. 

    As part of the comprehensive strategy, the establishment of a dedicated unit was announced to combat this menace, with the IT-BT Department committing full cooperation to the endeavour.

    In this rapidly evolving information landscape, the FactCheck unit's approval underscores the commitment of the government to safeguard the integrity of news dissemination and uphold the foundations of truth and accountability.

