Bengaluru residents travelling to Kempegowda International Airport face new traffic restrictions on Ballari Road due to the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor. The 18-month project bans goods vehicles and buses on the stretch, prompting police to issue alternative routes.

Bengaluru residents travelling to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) should prepare for longer journeys as traffic restrictions have come into effect on Ballari Road from November 6. The diversions are being implemented to facilitate the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor between the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Staff Quarters and Mekhri Circle.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) project is expected to take 18 months to complete. The construction work is likely to affect one of the key roads connecting north Bengaluru with the airport and central parts of the city.

With Hebbal already known for heavy traffic congestion, the new restrictions could make airport journeys more challenging, particularly during morning and evening peak hours.

Bengaluru traffic restrictions: Which vehicles are banned?

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has prohibited the movement of all goods vehicles on the affected stretch of Ballari Road during the construction period. The restriction covers light, medium and heavy goods vehicles. KSRTC buses and private buses are also barred from using the restricted stretch.

The traffic advisory covers areas under the jurisdiction of the Sadashivanagar and Sanjaynagar traffic police stations. Motorists have been asked to use designated alternative routes to avoid the construction zone.

Bengaluru airport traffic diversions: Routes to follow

The traffic police has announced alternative routes for vehicles travelling towards Kempegowda International Airport and central Bengaluru.

1. From central Bengaluru towards the airport

Motorists travelling from the city towards the airport via Hebbal can take the following route: Old High Grounds Junction → Kalpana Junction → Old Udaya TV Junction → Cantonment Railway Station → Tannery Road → Nagawara Road → Kempegowda International Airport.

2. From Yeshwanthpur towards the airport

Vehicles heading towards the airport from Yeshwanthpur should take Mattikere Road, turn right at BEL Circle and continue via Ring Road.

Routes From Airport Towards Bengaluru City

The traffic police has suggested multiple alternatives for motorists travelling from the airport towards central Bengaluru.

1. Via Nagawara Junction

After reaching Hebbal, motorists should take a left towards Nagawara Junction. From there, they can proceed through Bamboo Bazaar and Queens Road to enter central Bengaluru.

2. Via Hebbal Ring Road

Commuters can take a right turn at Hebbal and continue via Hebbal Ring Road, Kuvempu Circle and Goraguntepalya Junction. They should then turn left towards Dr Rajkumar Road to reach the city.

3. From Yeshwanthpur towards central Bengaluru

Vehicles travelling from Yeshwanthpur can proceed via BHEL Junction, take a right near Maramma Circle and continue along Margosa Road.

Diversions for Anand Nagar, RT Nagar and Jayamahal Road

Additional route changes have been announced for motorists travelling from Hebbal towards Anand Nagar, RT Nagar and Jayamahal Road.

Vehicles heading towards Bengaluru city can use the service road in front of Baptist Hospital after descending the Hebbal Flyover. They can continue up to CBI Junction and rejoin Ballari Main Road.

Those travelling towards Anand Nagar and RT Nagar should take the service road near Baptist Hospital and proceed towards Anand Nagar Cross. At CBI Junction, they should turn left onto Anand Nagar Main Road to reach RT Nagar and Jayamahal Road.

What Airport Commuters Should Keep In Mind?

The 18-month construction schedule could mean motorists will have to alter their normal routes for a long time.Restrictions are also likely to add more pressure on connecting roads around Hebbal.

Passengers traveling to the airport have been asked to allow extra time for their journey, check traffic updates before leaving and plan ahead.It will be important to follow the designated diversions and instructions from traffic police to avoid unnecessary delays.

The elevated corridor is expected to improve connectivity in the busy Ballari Road stretch once completed. Commuters can also expect traffic disruptions during the construction phase.