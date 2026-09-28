A family’s new car delivery turned tense when their child accidentally got locked inside the vehicle. A video shows the family and others trying to open the car and rescue the child, who was eventually brought out safely.

A family’s excitement over taking delivery of their new car quickly turned into a tense situation after their child accidentally got locked inside the vehicle. The incident was captured on video, showing the family and people nearby rushing to help. What was supposed to be a happy occasion for the family soon became a stressful moment as they tried to get the child out of the car.

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According to the video, the family had gone to a car dealership to take delivery of their new vehicle. During the process, the child got inside the car and somehow became locked inside. The footage shows people gathered around the vehicle as attempts were made to open the doors and rescue the child. The family can be seen dealing with the situation as those around them stepped in to help.

The child was eventually rescued safely from inside the car, bringing relief to the family and others present at the spot. The video has since attracted attention online, with viewers reacting to the unexpected incident. The episode serves as a reminder of how quickly an ordinary moment involving children and vehicles can turn stressful, especially when a child is accidentally locked inside.