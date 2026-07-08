After a Shiv Sena Corporator assaulted a doctor at a KDMC hospital, MLA Sanjay Gaikwad blamed a 'pattern of neglect' by govt employees for public frustration, while clarifying he does not condone the assault. Other politicians also condemned the act.

Sanjay Gaikwad Blames 'Pattern of Neglect'

After the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital medical staff assault, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Wednesday alleged a long-standing pattern of neglect among government employees, suggesting that such attitudes can provoke public frustration. Speaking to the reporters, he emphasised that he does not condone the physical assault by Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre, further addressing the need to change the conditions in government hospitals. "The incident of physical assault involves two specific individuals. However, the broader issue concerns all the civil hospitals across Maharashtra. I have been in contact with these people for 40 years; I have witnessed first-hand the mindset of government employees, whether it concerns a patient's treatment, their survival, or their death. This attitude among employees, that they are government workers doing things at their own pace, can provoke anger in someone who witnesses such neglect and the patient's critical condition; however, I do not condone the assault. Perhaps they could have chosen a different course of action. But it is also essential to change the conditions in government hospitals. We are seeing the video of the beating, and a case has been registered; such behaviour is certainly not right. I hold Maharashtra's hospitals one hundred per cent responsible for this," he said.

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NCP-SCP Leader's Critique

Meanwhile, NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar, in a sharp critique, said that the female doctor told Mhatre that the patient, a pregnant woman, might face complications due to the lack of space at the hospital. Afterwards, the Shiv Sena Corporator assaulted her. "What happened to the doctor was wrong; she had genuinely explained that there was no space available. She pointed out that since the patient was a pregnant woman with a baby, complications could arise; without an ICU bed, any complication could endanger the mother or the child. She advised them to go to a private hospital for the time being, promising to assess the situation later. Yet, a ruling-party corporator--a male--arrived and assaulted the women and the doctor. This is absolutely condemnable, and we stand with the doctor," he said

Minister Calls for Adherence to Democratic Process

Maharashtra Minister Prakash Abitkar criticised Mhatre's actions, saying that as a political worker, he must operate in a democratic framework and must adhere to it. "In a democratic process, if there is a delay or issue caused by someone while we are working, the proper course of action is to approach the designated appellate or complaint authority and demand action against them; resorting to physical violence is not appropriate. As political workers operating within a democratic framework, we are bound by a code of conduct, and adhering to it is crucial for us,' he said. Assuring strict legal action, he said, "We will appeal to the doctors; regarding the incident that has occurred, the necessary action will certainly be taken. However, the rains are currently ongoing, and the rains are so heavy that we, and society at large, are in need of doctors, so please exercise a little patience. Whatever action is warranted for any wrongdoing will be taken."

Aaditya Thackeray Demands Strict Action

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also condemned the attack, saying that the escalation was completely unnecessary. He also demanded that Mhatre should be paraded through Dombivli and Kalyan so that people can see and understand the severe repercussions of such attacks. "I have asked the Chief Minister not only to arrest Mhatre but also to disqualify him from the post of the corporation. Arrest him and parade him in Dombivli and Kalyan so that everybody knows that you can't attack anybody like that. The lady doctor respectfully asked the pregnant lady to shift to a different hospital so that if the premature baby needs an NICU bed, it is available. Simple! What was the need for such an escalation?" he asked.

Doctors Launch Strike

Earlier today, the doctors at Shashtri Nagar Hospital on Wednesday launched a strike over "complete lawlessness," after the doctors and the medical staff faced assault by the Shiv Sena Corporator. (ANI)