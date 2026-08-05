A 50-year-old man from Karnataka's Belagavi district has gone missing after visiting Kavalesad Point near Amboli in Maharashtra. Police have launched a search operation, but heavy rain, dense fog and strong winds are hampering rescue efforts.

A 50-year-old man from Karnataka's Belagavi district has gone missing after reportedly falling into a gorge while visiting Kavalesad Point near Amboli in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. The incident is believed to have occurred amid heavy rain, strong winds and poor visibility, making search operations extremely challenging. Police have launched a search operation, but continuous rainfall and dense fog have significantly hampered their efforts.

Belagavi Man Goes Missing Near Amboli

The missing person has been identified as Ayub Sayyad, a resident of Nippani town in Belagavi district.

According to police, Ayub had travelled to Kavalesad Point with a group of friends for sightseeing when the incident occurred.

Officials suspect that he may have lost his balance due to a sudden strong gust of wind and fallen into the gorge. Following the incident, personnel from the Amboli Police Station rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

Heavy Rain Hampers Search Operation

Search efforts have been severely affected by adverse weather conditions in the region.

Continuous heavy rainfall, dense fog and strong winds have made it difficult for police personnel to carry out search operations in the gorge.

Ayub, who went missing on Tuesday, remained untraceable as of Wednesday, with the search operation continuing.

A case has been registered at the Amboli Police Station, and further investigation is underway.