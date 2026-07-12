A 42-year-old man was killed and several others, including the owner, are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini. A separate shop collapse was reported in Noida with no casualties. Rescue ops are underway.

A portion of an under-construction shop collapsed on Sunday in the Noida Phase-24 police station area, officials said. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, and work to clear the debris began. There have been no reports of casualties so far. Police and fire department teams are present at the site. Further details are awaited.

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One Killed in Delhi Building Collapse

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a 42-year-old man was killed, and several others are feared trapped, after an under-construction building collapsed in North Delhi's Rohini area, police said. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, a PCR call was received at approximately 4:28 PM regarding the collapse of the structure located at Property No. G-4/152-153 in G Block, Sector-16, Rohini. The property is reportedly owned by two individuals identified as Manju and Ritika.

Upon receiving the information, police personnel rushed to the site and immediately secured the area. To ensure the uninterrupted movement of rescue vehicles, nearby buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure, and law and order arrangements were established to facilitate a smooth operation.

During the initial phase of the rescue, 42-year-old Ram Kishore was extricated from the rubble and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Another labourer, identified as 35-year-old Ravi, a POP worker, was successfully rescued by the teams on the ground. However, concerns remain for several others still missing.

"As per the information available, the building owner, Ram Dua, is suspected to be trapped beneath the debris. It is further suspected that 4-5 labourers may still be trapped inside the collapsed structure," DCP Rohini stated.

Coordinated Rescue Operation Underway

The rescue effort involves a coordinated response from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Tata Power, and various ambulance services. To expedite the removal of heavy concrete slabs, private JCB machines and two Hydra cranes have been mobilised and deployed at the site. (ANI)