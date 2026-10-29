Hasanamba Temple's annual festival begins on October 29 and continues until November 8. Check darshan timings, ₹1,000 and ₹300 ticket options, WhatsApp booking details, free bus services and arrangements for devotees visiting the Hassan temple.

The annual Hasanamba Temple festival in Hassan is set to begin on Thursday, October 29, drawing devotees to one of Karnataka's prominent religious events. The temple, known for opening its main doors to devotees only once a year, will remain open for the 11-day festival until November 8. The celebrations will feature special rituals and darshan arrangements, along with facilities to help devotees visit the temple. The temple administration has also made online ticket booking available and arranged free bus services around the temple premises to facilitate visitors during the festival.

Hasanamba Temple Doors to Open on October 29

The temple priests will open the main sanctum doors following special prayers at around noon on Thursday, October 29. Before the doors are opened, Nanjaraja Arasu, a descendant of the erstwhile royal family, will perform the traditional ritual of cutting a banana stem outside the temple.

As per longstanding tradition, the temple will remain closed to the general public for darshan on the first and last days of the festival. Free darshan will be available on the remaining days.

Hasanamba Temple Ticket Booking and WhatsApp Number

Devotees can book darshan tickets and access other services through the official website, srihassanaambatemple.com, or contact the temple administration via WhatsApp at 73539 39611.

The available services include ₹1,000 and ₹300 darshan tickets, laddu tickets, e-hundi facilities and online donations. Special darshan queues have also been arranged to facilitate the movement of devotees.

Hasanamba Temple Darshan Timings

The temple administration has announced separate timings for different categories of darshan:

Gold Card Darshan: 8 am to 10 am

8 am to 10 am Protocol Darshan: 10.30 am to 12.30 pm

Devotees are advised to check the official temple website for the latest information on ticket availability, eligibility and darshan arrangements.

Free Bus Services for Devotees

The Hasanamba Temple administration board has arranged free bus services around the temple area to help devotees travel conveniently during the festival.

Senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities can use these services to access the temple area more easily.

Protest Seeks Priority Darshan for Local Devotees

The annual festival has also prompted demands from local devotees for separate darshan arrangements. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and other religious organisations recently staged a protest in Hassan, seeking priority darshan for devotees from Hassan taluk.

The protesters demanded a dedicated time slot for local devotees during the festival. They also called for the doors of the Siddeshwara Swamy Temple to remain open and urged the priests to distribute kumkum and flowers to devotees.

Members of the Hasanamba and Siddeshwara Swamy Punyakshetra Seva Samiti, the Merchants Association and the Priests Association also participated in the protest.

The protesters criticised the district administration and alleged corruption in the management of the festival and the tendering process. These allegations were made by the protesters and have not been independently verified based on the information available.