KSRTC has announced special Hasanamba Temple tour packages from Bengaluru and Mysuru from October 30 to November 10. The packages include bus travel and a Rs 1,000 VIP darshan pass, with fares starting at Rs 1,600.

The historic Sri Hasanamba Temple in Hassan opens to devotees for a limited period each year, attracting thousands of pilgrims from across Karnataka and beyond. With the annual temple festival approaching, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced special tour packages to help devotees travel conveniently from Bengaluru and Mysuru to seek the blessings of Goddess Hasanamba. The packages will operate on KSRTC's Ashwamedha Point-to-Point Express buses and include a VIP darshan pass worth Rs 1,000, offering pilgrims a convenient way to plan their visit.

The special service has been introduced under the theme, ‘KSRTC Will Join Your Steps of Devotion’. The packages combine bus travel with VIP darshan, allowing devotees to visit the temple and return to their respective starting points on the same day.

KSRTC Hasanamba Special Tour Packages to Run from October 30 to November 10

1. Bengaluru to Hasanamba Temple Tour Package

The Bengaluru package is designed for devotees travelling from the state capital to Hassan. The itinerary includes visits to Sri Hasanamba Temple, Siddeshwara Temple and Devigere Kalyani before the return journey to Bengaluru.

Places Covered: Bengaluru → Sri Hasanamba Temple → Siddeshwara Temple → Devigere Kalyani → Bengaluru

Bengaluru → Sri Hasanamba Temple → Siddeshwara Temple → Devigere Kalyani → Bengaluru Departure Time: 6:00 am

6:00 am Departure Point: Kempegowda Bus Station, Majestic, Bengaluru

Kempegowda Bus Station, Majestic, Bengaluru Total Distance: 380 km

380 km Ticket Price: Rs 2,000 per person

The package fare includes Rs 1,000 for the VIP darshan pass and Rs 1,000 for bus travel.

2. Mysuru to Hasanamba and Holenarasipura Tour Package

The Mysuru package includes visits to Sri Hasanamba Temple, Siddeshwara Temple and Devigere Kalyani in Hassan, followed by a visit to Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple in Holenarasipura. This additional stop allows devotees to visit another prominent temple as part of the same trip.

Places Covered: Mysuru → Sri Hasanamba Temple → Siddeshwara Temple → Devigere Kalyani → Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple, Holenarasipura → Mysuru

Departure Time: 6:00 am

6:00 am Departure Point: Mysuru Central Bus Stand

Mysuru Central Bus Stand Total Distance: 250 km

250 km Ticket Price: Rs 1,600 per person

The package includes Rs 1,000 for the VIP darshan pass and Rs 600 for bus travel.

Key Rules and Facilities for the Tour

VIP Darshan Facility: Both packages include a VIP darshan pass worth Rs 1,000, subject to the applicable temple arrangements.

Travel Timings: The buses are scheduled to depart at 6:00 am, complete the temple visits during the day and return passengers to their respective starting points at around 8:00 pm.

The buses are scheduled to depart at 6:00 am, complete the temple visits during the day and return passengers to their respective starting points at around 8:00 pm. Separate Tickets for Children: Parents must purchase separate tickets for children, as specified in the package conditions.

Parents must purchase separate tickets for children, as specified in the package conditions. Food and Other Expenses: Passengers must pay for their meals and any additional local entry fees not covered by the package.

KSRTC Hasanamba Tour Package Booking and Contact Details

Devotees travelling from Bengaluru and Mysuru can contact KSRTC for information about seat availability, reservations and other package details.

Helpline Numbers: 7760990518, 7760990519, 7760990520, 7760990523

Enquiry Number: 080 2625 2625

Official Website: www.ksrtc.in

Passengers are advised to confirm seat availability, package inclusions and darshan arrangements with KSRTC before booking.

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