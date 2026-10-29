Bengaluru will launch the ‘One Ward, One Drive’ campaign on November 1 to address potholes, damaged footpaths, clogged drains, faulty streetlights and other civic issues across five city corporations, with surveys scheduled until November 7.

The Karnataka government is set to launch a city-wide initiative to address long-pending civic and infrastructure issues across Bengaluru. The ‘One Ward, One Drive’ campaign will begin on November 1 across the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). The drive will focus on resolving everyday problems such as potholes, damaged footpaths, clogged drains, faulty streetlights, broken manhole covers and other civic infrastructure issues. The government aims to identify problems in each ward, prioritise repair works and resolve as many issues as possible by the end of November.

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced the initiative on Wednesday following a meeting with senior officials from the GBA and the five city corporations. The campaign aims to ensure that ward-level civic problems are systematically identified and addressed on a priority basis through coordinated efforts by the departments concerned.

Ward-Level Survey to Be Completed by November 7

Officials will begin a ward-wise survey on November 1 and aim to complete it by November 7. Survey teams will identify potholes, damaged footpaths, clogged drains, faulty streetlights and other gaps in basic infrastructure.

Based on the findings, the government will prioritise issues requiring immediate attention and prepare an action plan in coordination with the departments concerned.

Special Focus on Potholes and Road Junctions

The minister has instructed officials to give particular attention to road repairs and junction improvements amid growing traffic congestion across Bengaluru.

Key Works Planned Under the Campaign

Filling potholes and repairing damaged roads.

Repairing footpath kerb stones and replacing broken slabs.

Improving road junctions to ease traffic congestion.

Repairing faulty streetlights to improve public safety.

Replacing broken manhole covers.

Clearing blocked drains and removing garbage and construction debris.

Pruning dangerous or dry tree branches.

Fixing water leaks and addressing issues involving electric poles.

The campaign will extend beyond road repairs and routine cleanliness activities to address infrastructure problems that require coordination between multiple departments.

The initiative will also cover BESCOM electric poles and ring main unit (RMU) equipment. Officials will arrange for repairs or relocation wherever necessary. They will also address water leaks, repair damaged water pipelines and remove or replace them where required.

The government aims to resolve as many identified issues as possible by the end of November. The broader objective is to improve cleanliness, public safety and the overall urban environment in the selected wards.

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Separate Checklist to Track Civic Issues

Local officials will be provided with a dedicated checklist to ensure that civic problems are identified systematically in every ward. Assistant Engineers, Junior Health Inspectors and marshals will inspect roads and public spaces as part of the exercise.

Inspection teams will document every issue identified and assign responsibility for resolving it to the relevant department. This process is intended to improve accountability, prevent departments from shifting responsibility and make it easier to monitor the progress of repair works.

Coordination Committees Across Five City Corporations

Special committees will be formed at the division level across the five city corporations to oversee the implementation of the campaign. The committees will include officials from the relevant departments and will be headed by Executive Engineers.

The committees will establish timelines for individual works, prepare action plans, coordinate activities between departments and monitor progress to ensure that identified issues are addressed within the stipulated time.

Campaign to Go Beyond Cleanliness Drives

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has emphasised that the ‘One Ward, One Drive’ campaign should not be limited to garbage clearance or routine cleanliness activities. Instead, the initiative is intended to ensure that different departments work together to provide comprehensive solutions to civic and infrastructure problems across Bengaluru's wards.