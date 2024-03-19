Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP's Tejasvi Surya questions Congress' 'brand Bengaluru' intentions (WATCH)

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized the Congress government in Bengaluru South for its handling of the Hanuman Chalisa row, questioning its commitment to justice and accusing it of political manipulation. Surya's public gathering sparked protests, and a subsequent clash at the assault site intensified tensions, highlighting the political divide over law and order in the city.

Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya expressed dissatisfaction with the law and order situation in the state and criticized the Congress government's handling of the Hanuman Chalisa row. Surya strongly criticized the government's response, expressing doubts about its dedication to securing justice for the victim and condemning what he perceived as a trend of shielding the accused for political gain.

On March 18, 2024, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, alongside other BJP leaders such as MP Shobha Karandlaje, MP PC Mohan, MLA Ramamurthy, and supporters, gathered outside a local shop in Nagarpete, Bengaluru, engaging in religious chants and slogans. This move sparked protests from residents who perceived it as a manipulative use of religion for political gain.



The situation escalated further when a rally organized by Hanuman devotees at the site of the assault in Nagartpet turned into a clash between demonstrators and law enforcement officers. Surya criticized the government's handling of the situation, questioning its commitment to ensuring justice for the victim and condemning what he perceived as a tendency to protect the accused for political reasons.

A rally organized by Hanuman devotees at the site of the assault, located in Nagartpet, Bengaluru, saw a clash between demonstrators and law enforcement officials, leading to the police's refusal to allow the gathering. The incident has drawn widespread attention, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress government of prioritizing its electoral interests over the safety and security of citizens. Surya's remarks underscored the growing political divide in Bengaluru, with the BJP positioning itself as a champion of law and order and accusing the ruling party of fostering an environment conducive to criminal activities.