Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP's Tejasvi Surya questions Congress' 'brand Bengaluru' intentions (WATCH)

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized the Congress government in Bengaluru South for its handling of the Hanuman Chalisa row, questioning its commitment to justice and accusing it of political manipulation. Surya's public gathering sparked protests, and a subsequent clash at the assault site intensified tensions, highlighting the political divide over law and order in the city.

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP's Tejasvi Surya questions Congress' 'brand Bengaluru' intentions (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

    Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya expressed dissatisfaction with the law and order situation in the state and criticized the Congress government's handling of the Hanuman Chalisa row. Surya strongly criticized the government's response, expressing doubts about its dedication to securing justice for the victim and condemning what he perceived as a trend of shielding the accused for political gain.

    On March 18, 2024, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, alongside other BJP leaders such as MP Shobha Karandlaje, MP PC Mohan, MLA Ramamurthy, and supporters, gathered outside a local shop in Nagarpete, Bengaluru, engaging in religious chants and slogans. This move sparked protests from residents who perceived it as a manipulative use of religion for political gain.

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to CEC ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

    The situation escalated further when a rally organized by Hanuman devotees at the site of the assault in Nagartpet turned into a clash between demonstrators and law enforcement officers. Surya criticized the government's handling of the situation, questioning its commitment to ensuring justice for the victim and condemning what he perceived as a tendency to protect the accused for political reasons.

    A rally organized by Hanuman devotees at the site of the assault, located in Nagartpet, Bengaluru, saw a clash between demonstrators and law enforcement officials, leading to the police's refusal to allow the gathering. The incident has drawn widespread attention, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress government of prioritizing its electoral interests over the safety and security of citizens. Surya's remarks underscored the growing political divide in Bengaluru, with the BJP positioning itself as a champion of law and order and accusing the ruling party of fostering an environment conducive to criminal activities.

     

     

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 4:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to Chief Election Commissioner ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024 vkp

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to CEC ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Bengaluru Police detain MP Shobha Karandlaje amid BJP protest over shopkeeper assault vkp

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Tejasvi Surya detained amid BJP protest over shopkeeper assault

    Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa vkp

    Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa

    IT conduct raids on Meghana Foods in Bengaluru over alleged pending tax payments vkp

    BREAKING: IT conduct raids on Meghana Foods in Bengaluru over alleged pending tax payments

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka High Court warns government against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates vkp

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka HC warns govt against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal reveals why he 'happily' agreed to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki' ATG

    Vicky Kaushal reveals why he 'happily' agreed to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki'

    cricket IPL 2024: 'Smart Replay System' introduced for faster, more accurate decision-making

    IPL 2024: 'Smart Replay System' introduced for faster, more accurate decision-making

    Shocking Research says intermittent fasting for weight loss ups heart disease risk by 91 per cent

    Shocking! Research says intermittent fasting for weight loss ups heart disease risk by 91%

    Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India: 5 top reasons why you should buy it gcw

    Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India: 5 top reasons why you should buy it

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's change shocks fans; reminds them of Christian Bale NIR

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's change shocks fans; reminds them of Christian Bale

    Recent Videos

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon