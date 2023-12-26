Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gym trainer commits suicide by jumping from apartment terrace in Bengaluru

    Ganesh Panda, a 32-year-old gym trainer in Bengaluru, tragically fell from a four-storey building in Parappana Agrahara. Battling alcohol addiction, he leapt from the terrace after dinner with his brother-in-law. Authorities arrived promptly, but no suicide note was found. A police case is open, investigating the circumstances of his fatal fall.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 9:07 AM IST

    The serene neighbourhood of Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru was rattled by a distressing incident as a 32-year-old gym trainer, Ganesh Panda, met a tragic end by falling from a four-storey apartment building. The shocking event unfolded around 11:30 pm on a Sunday.

    Hailing from Odisha, Ganesh relocated to Bengaluru three years ago, where he pursued his profession as a gym trainer. He lived with his elder brother and father in an apartment on the Haralur-Sarjapur main road. Recent times saw him battling with heavy alcohol consumption, a struggle that his concerned brother-in-law had earnestly attempted to help him overcome. Despite the efforts, Ganesh seemed unable to break free from the grips of alcohol addiction.

    After having dinner with his brother-in-law that fateful Sunday night, Ganesh ascended to the terrace, where an unfathomable decision was made. Suddenly, without warning, he leapt from the terrace, sustaining severe injuries to his head, hands, and feet, leading to fatal bleeding. The grim turn of events led to his immediate demise.

    Authorities were alerted promptly, and law enforcement officials from Parappana Agrahara Police Station swiftly arrived at the scene. Ganesh's body was taken for post-mortem examination. While the exact reason behind his decision remains covered in mystery, no suicide note was discovered at the location. A case has been registered by the police, and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ganesh Panda's tragic demise is underway.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 9:07 AM IST
