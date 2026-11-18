GTA VI has a Metacritic score of 99, tying with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as the highest-rated video game of all time on the platform.

Vice reviewer Brent Koepp called GTA 6 possibly the best open-world game of all time.

GTA VI officially became playable in New Zealand earlier on Wednesday, 13 years after its predecessor GTA V was released.

Global digital preorders and units sold were an estimated 17.1 million, generating roughly $1.65 billion in revenue, according to Sensor Tower.

Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) blockbuster Grand Theft Auto VI is drawing millions of viewers on streaming platform Twitch as the game begins its global rollout, with early reviews calling it one of the greatest video games ever made.

According to TwitchTracker, GTA VI attracted roughly 2.46 million viewers across the platform. Data also showed GTA VI accounting for 66% of Twitch’s concurrent viewership at the time of writing.

TTWO shares were up 6% in pre-market.

GTA VI Reviews Deliver Near-Perfect Critic Score

According to Metacritic, GTA VI has earned a score of 99 out of 100 based on 146 critic reviews, tying it with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as the highest-rated video game of all time on the platform.

French gaming publication IGN France awarded GTA VI a perfect 10/10 rating, describing it as, in many ways, the greatest game of all time. “GTA VI is, in many ways, the greatest game of all time, but be careful not to expect that same level of quality, polish, and detail from other games. GTA VI isn’t here to set the standard—it’s here to show that it’s pushing the boundaries of the medium to the limit.”

IGN’s Luke Reilley said, “Grand Theft Auto 6 is the single most impressive video game I have ever played.”

Meanwhile, Vice reviewer Brent Koepp, who spent more than 130 hours playing the game, called GTA 6 not only Rockstar’s most ambitious and mature work to date, “but it might just be the best open-world game of all time.”

The review particularly praised the game’s expansive map and realistic character interactions, calling the protagonists Jason and Lucia’s storyline “one of the most realistic and grounded portrayals of a romance I’ve ever seen in gaming.”

GTA 6 Revenue Tops $1.6B

GTA VI officially became playable in New Zealand earlier today, 13 years after its predecessor GTA V was released. The game will be released globally on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Global digital preorders and units sold reached an estimated 17.1 million, generating roughly $1.65 billion in revenue, according to Sensor Tower.

Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’ On TTWO After GTA 6 Launch

Retail sentiment for TTWO on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said it is “truly astonishing that after all these years, and all the hype, they still managed to blow away the critics with GTA 6.”

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Another user expects GTA 6 sales to clear $5 billion by Christmas.

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TTWO shares are down roughly 17% so far in 2026.

Also read: GTA 6 Is Finally Here! Global Rollout Kicks Off In New Zealand, Preorders Top $1.5B

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