A wedding turned tragic in Jamkhandi, Bagalkot, when groom Praveen died of a heart attack just 20 minutes after tying the knot. He collapsed on stage during rituals and was declared dead at the hospital, leaving families in shock.

Bagalkote: A wedding ceremony in Jamkhandi town turned into a scene of tragedy after the groom collapsed and died of a heart attack just 20 minutes after tying the knot.

The incident took place at Nandikeshwara Kalyan Mantapa in Bagalkot district on Friday. The groom, Praveen, reportedly suffered sudden chest pain during post-wedding rituals. He collapsed on stage in full view of his bride, family, and guests.

Family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The shocking turn of events left both families devastated. The bride, who had been married for barely 20 minutes, was inconsolable.

According to eyewitnesses, the atmosphere of joy and celebration shifted to heartbreak and disbelief in a matter of moments. The groom’s family, who had arrived with dreams of beginning a new chapter, returned home in grief.

This tragic incident comes amid growing concerns over the rising number of sudden cardiac arrests among young individuals in Karnataka. Recently, comedian Rakesh Poojary from the reality show Comedy Khiladigalu also died of a heart attack while dancing at a wedding event in Mangaluru. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.

Health experts have noted an increase in heart-related incidents among the younger population, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have called for a comprehensive investigation into the trend and emphasised the need for awareness, regular health checkups, and preventive care.

Authorities have yet to issue a statement regarding the latest Jamkhandi incident, but the health department is expected to review such cases as part of broader public health monitoring.