A newlywed groom in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide by hanging self from a tree on his wedding night. The family and villagers are in shock, and the police are investigating.

In a shocking incident, a groom died by suicide by hanging himself on his wedding night in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. The bride waited for him all night in the bedroom, while he ended his life by hanging from a tree outside the house. The police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and started an investigation.

The deceased identified as 23-year-old Neeraj was married to Lakshmi, a girl from a nearby village, on May 11. The next day, he brought his bride home. The family said that the groom was very happy during the wedding celebrations, and there was no indication that he might take such a drastic step.

The groom's father, Ramchandra, said that his son Neeraj was very happy with this marriage, and the girl he married was also very happy. They had agreed to marry each other.

They used to talk on the phone every day after their engagement. There was no apparent reason for him to take such a step.

“After the wedding rituals, the whole family sat together and ate dinner. After that, Neeraj went out for a walk. The bride went to her bedroom. Then we all went to sleep. When we woke up in the morning, we found Neeraj's body hanging from a tree,” he said.