Bizarre! UP bride gives birth 2 days after wedding night; stunned groom cries foul, says baby not his

In a bizarre incident, a wedding turned into chaos after the bride gave birth to a child just on the second day of her marriage in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district.

The groom’s wedding procession arrived in Jasra village on February 24, met with a warm welcome from the bride’s family and the wedding was conducted with grandeur. The next day, on February 25, the bride bid farewell to her family and stepped into her in-laws' home, but what happened next turned the house upside down, leaving everyone shocked.

According to a News18 report, on evening of February 26, the bride suddenly cried out in extreme pain. She clutched her stomach, screaming for help. Her alarmed in-laws wasted no time and rushed her to Karchana community health centre.

The doctors revealed that the woman was already in labor and required an immediate delivery. In sheer disbelief, the groom’s family was forced to sign the medical consent forms. Within hours, the newlywed bride gave birth to a baby.

As the shocking truth sank in, the groom’s family lashed out, accusing the bride’s parents of deliberately concealing her pregnancy. A heated confrontation erupted, with the groom’s mother demanding answers from the bride’s mother. The latter, however, defended her daughter, claiming that the bride and groom had been in contact long before the wedding.

The bride’s father attempted to justify the situation, revealing that the marriage had been arranged in May the previous year and that the couple had been in touch ever since. However, the groom furiously refuted this claim. “My marriage was fixed only four months ago, in October. I will not accept this girl now," he declared.

His father echoed the sentiment, stating that the bride was no longer welcome in their home. While he made it clear that they did not want the wedding expenses reimbursed, he demanded that all gifts and possessions exchanged during the ceremony be returned. He also threatened legal action if their belongings were not handed back.

The escalating dispute soon reached the village panchayat. The bride’s mother countered the accusations, alleging that the groom’s family had taken dowry and was now abandoning her daughter. “If they refuse to take my daughter back, we will take legal action. We will raise the child ourselves, but she is still taking the groom’s name. If he does not accept her, she will die," she lamented.

