Karnataka cabinet to discuss a massive Bengaluru suburban township in Ramanagara worth ₹18,104 crore, along with major road projects, as authorities also tighten waste management and plastic ban enforcement.

Bengaluru: The state cabinet is all set to discuss giving the green signal for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Suburban Plan, a project that had earlier faced a lot of opposition from locals. The plan is to build a massive new suburb on 7481 acres of land in Ramanagara taluk, Bengaluru South district, at a cost of ₹18,104 crore. This proposal will be a key topic of discussion at the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

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Along with this, the cabinet is also expected to discuss two other major infrastructure projects. The first is a plan to build 11 elevated corridors, stretching over 72.60 km, across five municipal corporation areas under the Greater Bengaluru Authority. This project is estimated to cost ₹13,262.70 crore. The second is a proposal for a rotary flyover at the Byappanahalli IOC junction, for which a revised estimate of ₹436.44 crore is being sought. Both these projects are likely to get the cabinet's approval.

Strict action for poor waste management: Commissioner

Central Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan has sent a strong warning to officials, saying that anyone failing to manage solid waste will face strict action.

During a progress review meeting with officials and staff, he pointed out that the Central Municipal Corporation covers the heart of Bengaluru, and garbage must be cleared properly every single day. He has asked officials to submit daily reports on this.

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"Identify the places with major garbage black spots, make a list, and clear them. You must take steps to ensure these black spots are permanently removed," he told the officials. He also instructed them to maintain a record of the sanitation staff assigned to each street and to supervise their work closely.

"Even after repeated instructions, many officials and staff are not doing their job properly. Such people will be transferred, and we will take strict action against those who don't perform," he warned.

He also said that auto-tippers must collect waste from every house on schedule and that people should be encouraged to bring their garbage to the tippers.

₹2 lakh fine for illegally storing banned plastic

Bengaluru: The solid waste management wing of the West Municipal Corporation has cracked down on a trader for illegally storing and selling single-use plastic in the Maruti Mandir area of Govindarajanagar. The corporation confirmed that it has collected a fine from the offender.

During an inspection, officials found that a trader named Balaji Poly Pack was illegally stocking and selling banned single-use plastic bags. A fine of ₹2 lakh was imposed on them. The team also seized around 100 kg of the banned plastic items, the corporation said.

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