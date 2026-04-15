Running a hotel today has become a challenging task due to rising costs. The ongoing fuel supply concerns, including LPG cylinder shortages affecting hotels, have led many eateries to increase their prices.

However, Tippanna Hotel in Kotturu continues to stand out by offering snacks to students for just ₹10. Despite the financial pressures, the hotel maintains affordable pricing to support students in the town.

The hotel owners say they are not highly educated themselves and wish to contribute in a small way by helping students who are pursuing their studies. Their gesture has been appreciated by many locals for its simplicity and kindness.