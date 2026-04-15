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Karnataka: ₹10 Breakfast for Students at Tippanna Hotel in Kotturu Goes Viral, Wins Hearts Online(Watch)
A Kotturu-based Tippanna Hotel is winning hearts online for offering breakfast to students for just ₹10. A viral video shared on Instagram highlights the owner’s gesture of supporting students with affordable food, which has gained widespread praise.
A Popular Spot Among Students in Kotturu
Tucked away in the heart of Kotturu, Tippanna Hotel has quietly earned a special place in the lives of local students. Known for its simple food and welcoming atmosphere, the hotel has become more than just an eatery, it is a familiar and comforting stop for those pursuing their education in the town.
Breakfast for Just ₹10 at Tippanna Hotel in Kotturu
Running a hotel today has become a challenging task due to rising costs. The ongoing fuel supply concerns, including LPG cylinder shortages affecting hotels, have led many eateries to increase their prices.
However, Tippanna Hotel in Kotturu continues to stand out by offering snacks to students for just ₹10. Despite the financial pressures, the hotel maintains affordable pricing to support students in the town.
The hotel owners say they are not highly educated themselves and wish to contribute in a small way by helping students who are pursuing their studies. Their gesture has been appreciated by many locals for its simplicity and kindness.
8-Year-Old Local Eatery Known for Affordable Student Meals
This small food cart has been running in Kotturu for the past 27 to 28 years. Although it does not have an official name, locals refer to it as Tippanna Hotel and Prema Ajji Hotel.
The eatery serves a variety of snacks, including idli, rice bath, paddu and dosa. Students are able to purchase any item for just ₹10, making it a popular choice among the student community.
However, for other customers, standard pricing is followed, similar to other hotels in the area.
Viral Video Highlights Affordable ₹10 Snacks for Students in Kotturu
A video shared on Instagram by the account halekotturu has gone viral on social media. In the video, the hotel owner says they have been providing snacks to students for ₹10 for the past 10 years.
The owner explains that they did not have access to formal education and now wish to support students who are studying by offering food at an affordable price. They add that this initiative gives them a sense of satisfaction and happiness.
The video is currently widely circulating on social media and has been appreciated by viewers for its simplicity and kind gesture.
Netizens Recall Fond Memories of Ajji Hotel
Netizens who viewed the video shared nostalgic comments about Ajji Hotel.
One user said, “The rice bath at Ajji Hotel is excellent. It is a place we will never forget in our lives. When I was studying in Kotturu, we used to go there for breakfast every day with my friends. It is truly unforgettable.”
Another user added that they used to have tiffin there during college days and praised the quality of food.
A user named Prema also commented, simply writing, “Ajji Hotel.”
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