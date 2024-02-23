Good news for Commuters of Bengaluru Metro: Additional train service for rush during peak hours

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) introduces additional morning rush hour services between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station and Garudacharpalya, operating from 8:45 am to 10:20 am on weekdays. Trains will run every three minutes, benefiting passengers heading towards Trinity, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli, and KR Puram. Service starts at 5:00 am daily, excluding Sundays.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a welcome development for weary commuters battling peak hour crowds at metro stations. In response to the overwhelming demand during morning hours, BMRCL has decided to introduce additional metro services to alleviate inconvenience for passengers.

Starting Monday, commuters can expect an enhanced metro service during the morning rush hours, specifically between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Garudacharpalya metro stations. This additional train service aims to cater to passengers travelling towards Trinity, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli, and KR Puram.

The new service will operate from 8:45 am to 10:20 am on weekdays, ensuring trains run at intervals of just three minutes to accommodate the surge in commuters. However, it's important to note that this service won't be available on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

To further enhance convenience for commuters, the metro service will commence early at 5:00 am every day except Sundays. The first train departing from the Majestic Metro Station will head towards various destinations, starting from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station.