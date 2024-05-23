Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Good news for Bengaluru rural residents: 110 villages to get Cauvery water after Lok Sabha elections 2024

    Following the Lok Sabha elections, 110 villages around Bengaluru will receive Cauvery water as the fifth phase of the Cauvery water supply project nears completion. Set to be operational next month, this ₹5,500 crore initiative will add 775 MLD to Bengaluru's supply, easing the city's chronic water shortage. BWSSB is finalizing preparations for the project's launch.

    Good news for Bengaluru rural residents: 110 villages to get Cauvery water after Lok Sabha elections 2024
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 23, 2024, 8:48 AM IST

    110 villages surrounding Bengaluru are set to receive Cauvery water following the Lok Sabha election results. The much-anticipated fifth phase of the Cauvery water supply project is nearing completion and is expected to be operational next month.

    Currently, Bengaluru city receives 1,450 million litres per day (MLD) from the Cauvery River. However, this supply falls short, leading to a chronic water shortage. The Cauvery Phase V Project, a ₹5,500 crore ambitious venture, aims to bridge this gap by providing an additional 775 MLD of water. This initiative, which began in 2019, has faced delays but is now on the verge of completion.

    BWSSB suspends borewell drilling until next summer amidst groundwater depletion in Bengaluru

    The project was initially scheduled to commence in April 2023 but was postponed due to work delays. Japanese companies were tasked with the construction and have now completed their part of the project. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) plans to launch the project after the Election Code of Conduct is lifted.

    Once operational, the Cauvery fifth phase will significantly benefit 110 villages by supplying 225 MLD of water in the first phase and 500 MLD in the second phase. Officials have started inspections to ensure everything is in place before the project goes live. BWSSB officials are conducting thorough checks to ensure a smooth start.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 8:48 AM IST
