Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar slammed Goa CM Pramod Sawant over the Mahadayi river dispute, saying he has "lost mental balance." The decades-old water-sharing row has reignited sharp political and legal confrontations.

Bengaluru: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's remarks on the Mahadayi river project sparked a heated dispute between Karnataka and Goa, with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar saying that Goa CM has lost his mental balance because he lacks understanding of inter-state relations.

While speaking to media persons, Shivakumar said, “I think Goa CM has lost his mental balance because he doesn't know what kind of inter-state relationship should exist... I am going to start the work. Let them stop it...”

Kalasa-Banduri Project Aims to Quench North Karnataka's Thirst

The Mahadayi river originates in Karnataka's Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary and flows through Goa before emptying into the Arabian Sea. Karnataka plans to divert 7.56 tmcft of water to the Malaprabha valley for the Kalasa-Banduri project, which would support over 40 lakh people in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot, and nearby areas. However, Goa has objected to this plan, leading to a decades-long dispute.

Reacting sharply to the issue, Karnataka Minister HK Patil said today that it is “our constitutional right.”

"It is unfortunate that the government of India has said that it will not permit us to go ahead with the Mahadayi project. It is a constitutional right of ours, the juvenile. If the statement of Goa's Chief Minister is taken on face value, I urge the government of India not to continue injustice to Karnataka..., Patil told ANI.

Goa CM Stresses Ecological and Livelihood Importance

Earlier in the day, Sawant emphasised the river's importance to Goa, saying, “For everyone, the Mahadayi is a political issue, but for Goa, Mahadayi is our lifeline.”

He asserted that the Goa government is actively representing its interests in the Supreme Court, the central government, and the Mahadayi dispute tribunal.

Sawant stated, “For everyone, the Mahadayi is a political issue, but for Goa, the Mahadayi is our lifeline. The Mahadayi river water which comes from Karnataka into Goa, our government represents our stand at the Supreme Court, central government, and the Mahadayi dispute tribunal from time to time... Mahadayi river water that comes into Goa should flow freely because it is our lifeline, and it is also the lifeline of the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary. Our fight will go on...”

Siddaramaiah Slams Centre, Goa BJP for Blocking Project

Soon after his comment, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah strongly criticised Sawant's remarks, calling them an insult to the people of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah emphasised the project's importance for providing drinking water to North Karnataka and accused the Centre and Goa's BJP government of blocking justice for Karnataka.

"Mahadayi is not for luxury or waste, it is for the drinking water needs of North Karnataka," he said.

Despite a 2018 tribunal verdict allocating 13.42 TMC of water to Karnataka, the project remains stalled.

Legal Battle Escalates; Contempt Plea Planned by Goa

The dispute has led to a legal and political battle between the two states. Goa plans to file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for activities aimed at diverting water from the Mahadayi River. Karnataka, on the other hand, will discuss the Mahadayi issue during the monsoon session of the legislature, which starts on August 11.

The Centre's role in resolving the dispute remains crucial, with Karnataka accusing it of obstructing the project's implementation.

The Mahadayi, also known as the Mandovi River in Goa and Mahadayi in Karnataka, originates in Karnataka and empties into the Arabian Sea in Panaji, Goa, while briefly flowing through Maharashtra.