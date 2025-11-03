A shocking video from Bengaluru shows a biker dragging a horse tied to his scooter through busy roads. The clip has gone viral, sparking outrage on social media as users demand strict action for the inhumane act of animal cruelty.

Bengaluru: In a shocking display of cruelty, a disturbing video has surfaced showing a biker in Bengaluru tying a horse to his scooter and dragging it through a busy city road. The horrifying act, reportedly done for social media attention, has sparked widespread outrage among citizens and animal rights activists alike.

The video, which quickly went viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shows the terrified horse struggling to keep pace as the man rides his scooter, completely indifferent to the animal’s suffering. Shockingly, the biker can be seen without a helmet, holding his phone in one hand while recording the ordeal. It is an appalling mix of recklessness and inhumanity on public roads.

(Disclaimer: The below video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Video Sparks Outrage on Social Media

The disturbing clip has triggered an outpouring of anger and condemnation online. Netizens slammed the biker for his heartless act and called for strict legal action against him. Users also pointed out multiple traffic violations visible in the video, including the absence of a helmet, use of a mobile phone while riding, and lack of a visible number plate.

One user wrote: “This is so bad heartless people roaming in the roads punish him.”

Another user commented: “Also @btppubliceye @blrcitytraffic there is no number plate in the front, using phone while riding & of course no helmet.”

Call for Strict Action Against Animal Cruelty

Animal lovers and activists have demanded that authorities trace the biker and book him under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code. Many have emphasised that animals are sentient beings who feel pain and fear just like humans, and that such acts should never go unpunished in a civilised society.

“Animals are not entertainment props. They feel pain, fear, and exhaustion just like we do,” one user wrote, echoing the sentiment shared by hundreds of others.

Authorities Urged to Respond

Several social media users tagged the Bengaluru Traffic Police and city authorities, urging them to identify the offender and take swift action. The video continues to circulate online, intensifying public demand for accountability and stronger enforcement of animal protection laws.

As outrage grows, many have pointed out that this incident highlights the urgent need for increased awareness, compassion, and stricter penalties for acts of cruelty against animals.