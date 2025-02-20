Give the Al-Ameen Salute: J-K medical student accuses seniors of ragging at Karnataka college; 5 arrested

A 22-year-old Kashmiri student at Al-Ameen Medical College, Vijayapura, alleged he was ragged and assaulted by senior students during a cricket match and later in the hostel.
 

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 9:07 AM IST

Vijayapura: A 22-year-old medical student from Kashmir, studying at Al-Ameen Medical College in Vijayapura, Karnataka—about 500 km from Bengaluru—has accused senior students of ragging and assaulting him during a cricket match and later at the college hostel on Tuesday.

Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi confirmed the assault and stated that five senior students have been arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, on charges of assault and ragging. However, the college administration dismissed the incident as a "minor altercation."

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association (JKSA), the victim, Hamim, a second-year student from Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir, was attacked by five students from the 2019 batch. 

JKSA national convener Nasir Khuehami alleged that Hamim had been facing harassment for months due to a "power struggle," as he captains the 2023-batch cricket team.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammed Zainul (23) from Vijayapura, Sameer (24) from Sandur in Ballari district, Shaik Sawood (23) from Mudagal in Raichur district, Mansoor Bhasha (24) from Shiraguppa in Ballari district, and Muzzaffer alias Mujeeb Jamadar (23) from Indi Taluk in Vijayapura district.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday evening during a cricket match between the 2019 and 2022 batches of the college.

"While standing near the boundary line, a senior asked him to stay outside. He promptly moved away. As verbal intimidation escalated, seniors humiliated him, ordered him to perform an ‘Al-Ameen salute', sing songs, and dance for their amusement. They even attempted to force him into their car," Khuehami said as quoted by Times of India. 

 "Sensing danger, he took out his phone to record the incident, hoping it would deter them. Instead, this enraged them. Later in the evening, 6-8 individuals stormed into his hostel room and assaulted him. They repeatedly beat him, forced him to record a video apologising under duress, and issued death threats, warning he would not be allowed to play cricket for the next four years," Khuehami added.

After a social media post tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K leader Omar Abdullah, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, the issue gained traction. This prompted Vijayapura Rural police officials to visit Al-Ameen Medical College and initiate an inquiry into the incident.

