Two planes collide mid-air in US's Arizona, leaves 2 dead (WATCH)

At least two people were killed after two small planes collided in mid air in US's Arizona on Wednesday morning.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 8:27 AM IST

At least two people were killed after two small planes collided in mid air in US's Arizona on Wednesday morning. The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into a collision near an airport on the outskirts of Tucson.

A Lancair 360 MK II and a Cessna 172S collided at the Marana Regional Airport just before 8.30 am local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The airport is an uncontrolled field, meaning it does not have an operating air traffic control tower. It is located about 21 miles northwest of Tucson.

North America has experienced four major aviation disasters in the past month. The most recent incidents include a Delta jet that flipped onto its roof while landing in Toronto and a fatal commuter plane crash in Alaska.

In late January, a tragic collision between an American Airlines passenger plane and an Army helicopter in Washington, DC, killed 67 people, making it the deadliest US aviation disaster since 2001.

Just a day later, on January 31, a medical transport jet carrying a child patient, her mother, and four others crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood, erupting into a fireball that destroyed several homes. That crash killed seven people and injured 19 others.

