Koppal: In a shocking and tragic incident late on Tuesday night, BJP Yuva Morcha leader Venkatesh Kuruba was brutally murdered in Gangavathinagar, Koppal district. Venkatesh, who served as the president of Gangavathi BJP Yuva Morcha, was returning from Devi Camp to Gangavathi on his bike after meeting friends when miscreants attacked him. The assailants, reportedly following him in a Tata Indica car, struck his bike and attacked him with deadly weapons in broad daylight near Lilavati Hospital. The incident has left the local community and political circles in shock.

Attack Details

According to DySP Siddhanagouda Patil, who rushed to the scene, the attackers followed Venkatesh in a car before carrying out the brutal assault. The Tata Indica used by the miscreants was later recovered in HRS Colony, Gangavathi. The police have launched a detailed investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Possible Motive: Old Enmity

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder may be linked to an old enmity. Venkatesh had a long-standing dispute with a man named Ravi over leadership and area control issues, which had reportedly lasted seven to eight years. Friends and associates of Venkatesh have pointed fingers at Ravi as the main suspect in this shocking crime.

Political Implications

The murder of a prominent BJP youth leader has sent shockwaves through the political community in Koppal district. Party members and local leaders have condemned the act and urged the police to expedite the investigation. Authorities are also examining whether the attack has any broader political implications in the region.

Police Investigation

DySP Siddhanagouda Patil confirmed that the Gangavathinagar police station is handling the case. The recovery of the miscreants’ vehicle has provided crucial leads, and officials are scrutinising CCTV footage and witness statements to track down the attackers.

Community Reaction

The local residents of Gangavathi have expressed outrage over the brutal killing. Many have raised concerns about safety and the rising incidents of targeted violence. The incident has sparked debates over political rivalry and the need for stricter law enforcement in the district.