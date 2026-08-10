Teej Mahotsav 2026 brought Sawan traditions, mehendi and folk culture to Delhi Haat as CM Rekha Gupta joined women in the celebrations and highlighted the importance of preserving Delhi’s cultural heritage.

The greenery of Sawan, traditional worship associated with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, mehendi designs and tunes of folk songs blended in one event, Teej Mahotsav 2026 that was held in Delhi. The festival, which is deeply entrenched with Indian traditions and customs, created a festive mood in Delhi Haat INA.

The Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta inaugurated the festival last Sunday by joining the gathering of women who celebrated the festival. The Delhi Haat was colored with Indian traditions, folk culture and customs during the festival.

Teej Mahotsav 2026 Celebrates Tradition and Culture

Women took part actively in the celebrations and traditional colors, mehendi designs and tunes of folk songs added to the festive mood.

She interacted with the women during the program and shared festive mood with them. Gupta remarked that festivals like Teej help in preserving the rich cultural traditions of India and its customs.

The Chief Minister of Delhi also talked about the significance of cultural programs to connect new generation with the cultural heritage of the country. As per her view, celebrations based on traditions offer a platform for sharing of the cultural values.

CM Rekha Gupta Emphasizes ‘Development With Heritage’

In her address at the function, Gupta cited the vision of PM Modi of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” or development and heritage both.

She stated that the Delhi Government was dedicated to the development of the city as well as its cultural heritage. She emphasized that the development of Delhi should take place in concert with its preservation.

As per CM Rekha Gupta, functions like Teej Mahotsav help bridge this divide between development and preservation of heritage through coming together of people in cultural tradition and their celebration.

Women Participate in Teej Celebrations at Delhi Haat

A large number of women as well as others participated in the programme. Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and MLA Shikha Roy were also present at the function.

There was a festive air at the venue of the Delhi Haat because of the traditional look and folk culture that was associated with the Sawan month and Teej festival.

It provided women an opportunity to join cultural celebrations as well as participate in the festival with its traditional flavor in the capital city.