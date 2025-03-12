From power banks to e-cigarettes: The most confiscated items at Bengaluru airport

Read Full Article

If you're packing your bags for a flight, think twice before putting a power bank in your check-in luggage. Power banks, along with e-cigarettes and lighters, are among the most confiscated items at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), according to security data.

Between January last year and February this year, security personnel at KIA seized a staggering 1,412 kg of power banks from passengers' check-in bags. Additionally, 576 kg of e-cigarettes and 556 kg of lighters were also confiscated, highlighting a common pattern of restricted items being carried by flyers.

Power banks are allowed only in cabin baggage due to their lithium-ion batteries, which can overheat, catch fire, or even explode under certain conditions. According to Dangerous Goods Regulations, portable electronic devices (PEDs) with lithium-ion or lithium-metal batteries can be carried in hand baggage, but each passenger is limited to 15 such devices.

There are also restrictions on battery capacity. Power banks over 100Wh require special airline approval, while those above 160Wh can be carried only with specific permission from the airline. Damaged or swollen power banks are strictly prohibited, as they pose a serious fire risk during the flight.

"Many passengers are unaware of these rules, and their power banks get confiscated at the security check. If a power bank is damaged or modified, it will not pass security screening due to its flammable nature," said an airport official.

E-cigarettes and vapes are another commonly seized item at KIA. While many countries allow them in hand baggage, India has a strict ban on e-cigarettes, leading to frequent confiscations—especially from international passengers transiting to domestic flights.

“There are constant arguments between passengers and security personnel regarding vapes and e-cigarettes, as they are allowed in some countries. But in India, they are completely prohibited,” an official explained.

Lighters, another major item seized at the airport, are often found in passengers' luggage despite clear regulations restricting them.

Seized items are classified and stored securely for up to 15 days. In some cases, passengers can reclaim certain items if they are allowed in checked baggage. However, hazardous or unclaimed items are handed over to a BBMP-authorized vendor for eco-friendly disposal, ensuring compliance with safety rules.

Despite the high volume of confiscations, security officials say there has been no increase in unusual items being intercepted. Instead, most passengers continue to carry restricted goods like power banks, e-cigarettes, and lighters, often due to a lack of awareness about aviation safety rules.

For travelers, the takeaway is simple: power banks belong in hand baggage, e-cigarettes are banned, and lighters are not allowed. Understanding these rules can help avoid unnecessary hassles at the airport and ensure a smooth travel experience.

