From meat to PoP Ganpatis... Bans kick in as Bengaluru seeks eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

As Bengaluru joins in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken significant steps to ensure that the festivities align with environmental and ethical considerations. One of the notable measures put in place is a temporary ban on the sale and slaughter of meat for the day, with directives issued to meat shop owners by the BBMP's animal advisory board.

This decision to suspend meat sales on this auspicious day reflects a sensitivity to the sentiments of those who observe religious customs. It underlines the importance of fostering an atmosphere of communal harmony during celebrations. However, it should also be seen as a temporary and reasonable restriction, aimed at promoting a peaceful and inclusive environment during the festival.

Large Ears to One Tusk- Know Ganesha's symbols and meanings

In addition to regulating the sale of meat, the BBMP has issued a set of guidelines for organizers of Ganesha pandals throughout the city. The process for obtaining permits has been streamlined, with over 60 window clearance centers established to facilitate the application process. This proactive approach by the BBMP seeks to ensure that the festivities are conducted smoothly, benefiting both organizers and the public.

Moreover, the BBMP has already taken a strong stance against the use of Plaster of Paris (POP) for making Ganesha idols, imposing strict penalties for violations. This move aligns with broader environmental goals, as POP idols can have adverse effects on water bodies during immersion. The BBMP's commitment to eco-friendly celebrations is further emphasized by its determination to oversee the festival in an environmentally responsible manner.

To maintain the sanctity of the festival and avoid undue financial burdens on citizens, the BBMP has also urged organizers not to forcibly collect donations so that it ensures that contributions are made willingly, fostering a spirit of voluntary giving.

Furthermore, the ban on unauthorized banners, flexes, and hoardings during the festival is a commendable effort to maintain the city's aesthetic appeal while reducing visual clutter which aligns with the broader goal of preserving Bengaluru's unique charm.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mythical tale of Lord Ganesha's elephant head

The BBMP's preparations for idol immersion in designated lakes are a responsible approach that acknowledges the environmental impact of the festival. By offering special arrangements at various lakes which includes Sankey lake, Halasuru lake, Yediyur lake, Agara lake and Hebbal Lake for the immersion of idols.

The civic body encourages citizens to participate in the immersion process in a manner that is respectful of the environment.