18-Sep-2023, 11:54:23 am

Large Ears to One Tusk- Know Ganesha's symbols and meanings

The story of Lord Ganesha is rich in symbolism. Let's have a look at them.

Large Ears

Ganesha's large ears symbolise the Importance of Listening.

Big Head

Big Head means 'think Big, learn more, use your intellect to your fullest potential'.

Small Eyes

'Concentrate, see beyond what you see, use all senses'.

One Tusk-Broken Tusk

'Retain good and throw away bad'.

Large Belly

'Peacefully digest all the good and bad in life'.

Ganesha holding 'Axe'

It means 'To cut off all bonds of attachment'.

Bandicoot (Mouse)

'Desire, unless under control can cause havoc. You ride the desire and keep it under control and don’t allow it to take you for a ride.'

