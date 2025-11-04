Former Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader HY Meti passed away in Bengaluru at the age of 79 after prolonged illness. The five-time MLA from Bagalkote was undergoing treatment for multiple organ failure.

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and five-time MLA from Bagalkote, Hullappa Yamanappa Meti, passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He was 79 years old and had been undergoing treatment for multiple organ failure at a private hospital for the past several days.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Despite continuous medical attention, his condition deteriorated, and he succumbed to the illness earlier today. Meti is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two sons.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had visited the hospital on October 30 to inquire about Meti’s health and had expressed hope for his recovery. However, the treatment proved unsuccessful.

CM Siddaramaiah Expresses Condolences

Reacting to the news, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the senior leader.

“The news of the demise of former minister, senior leader of North Karnataka, and current MLA, H.Y. Meti, is painful. I had visited him in the hospital last Thursday and inquired about his health. At that time, I was hopeful that he would recover and rejoin us. Both my hope and wishes have been in vain,” Siddaramaiah said in his condolence message.

Scroll to load tweet…

He further added: “Meti, who had a long public life, was a statesman who always thought about the people and the development of his constituency. His death has impoverished society. May his soul rest in peace. I pray that Meti’s family and supporters find the strength to bear this grief.”

Scroll to load tweet…

DyCM DK Shivakumar Offers His Tributes

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also expressed his condolences, describing Meti’s passing as a great loss to the Congress party.

“I am saddened to learn that senior Bagalkote Congress MLA and former minister, Shri H.Y. Meti, passed away today due to illness. His passing is an irreparable loss to the party. May his soul rest in peace, and may God give his family members the strength to bear this loss,” Shivakumar said.

Scroll to load tweet…