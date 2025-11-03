The Greater Bengaluru Authority has missed the November 3 pothole-filling deadline set by CM Siddaramaiah. Following public anger over the city’s poor roads, officials have now extended the deadline to November 10 to complete the repair works.

Bengaluru: Once known as India’s technology capital, the city’s global image is now being marred by its crumbling roads and countless potholes. Accidents and daily traffic disruptions have become a grim routine for Bengalureans, who are expressing their frustration on social media and on the streets alike. Despite repeated assurances, the problem persists, and even the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister’s pothole-filling deadline has been missed.

Amid growing outrage, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had earlier set a November 3 deadline for filling all potholes across Bengaluru. However, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) failed to meet this commitment, prompting officials to extend the final deadline to November 10.

Final Deadline Postponed

Greater Bengaluru Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao had ordered all civic agencies to close the city’s potholes by November 3. Yet, many stretches remain untouched, and the condition of several major roads continues to worsen. After the deadline expired, Rao announced a new deadline of November 10 during a review meeting with GBA commissioners and zonal officials.

Fresh instructions have been issued to fill potholes on main roads, sub-main roads, and ward-level roads by the new date. However, the big question remains: if officials could not meet the earlier deadline, will they manage to meet the extended one?

Fines for Contractors Ignoring Pothole Repairs

Chief Commissioner Rao has directed officials to impose fines on contractors who fail to repair potholes on time. During a recent meeting with commissioners of the five city corporations under the GBA, officials raised concerns that several contractors were neglecting road maintenance despite ongoing projects.

Within the Bengaluru Central Corporation limits alone, there are 44 CC road works pending. The Central Commissioner pointed out that contractors responsible for these roads have shown little progress. Following this, the Chief Commissioner instructed that penalties be deducted directly from contractors’ bills if they continue to ignore repair orders.

Strict Action Against Illegal Road Digging

The GBA has also decided to take stringent action against individuals and agencies digging up roads without permission. Many contractors and private entities reportedly dig roads at will, damaging existing infrastructure and worsening traffic congestion.

Maheshwar Rao has instructed officials to conduct direct inspections and take immediate punitive measures against unauthorised road-cutting activities. He also ordered a redesign of the online road-digging permission portal to suit the GBA’s administrative framework. Until the redesigned system is operational, officials have been told to rely on physical inspections to prevent misuse.

Citizens Demand Accountability

With public frustration mounting, Bengalureans are questioning whether the new November 10 deadline will truly bring relief. Civic activists argue that repeated deadline extensions only highlight the lack of accountability among contractors and civic officials. As one social media user put it: “Bengaluru’s roads are turning into obstacle courses. We need action, not excuses.”