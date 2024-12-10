Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, architect of Bengaluru's IT boom, passes away at 92

Expressing his grief, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighting Krishna's monumental contributions to the state's development. "Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his role in the growth of the IT-BT sector," Siddaramaiah said.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 8:12 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 8:12 AM IST

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, a towering figure in Indian politics and a pioneer in shaping Bengaluru as a global IT hub, passed away on Tuesday (December 10) in the early hours at his residence in Bengaluru. He was 92 and had been unwell for some time, according to reports.

Born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli, Mandya district, SM Krishna's illustrious career spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on Karnataka and India. Known for his strategic vision, Krishna's tenure as Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004 was instrumental in putting Bengaluru on the global map as a technology capital.

Expressing his grief, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighting Krishna's monumental contributions to the state's development. "Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his role in the growth of the IT-BT sector," Siddaramaiah said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also paid tribute, remembering Krishna as a visionary leader who worked tirelessly for his people. "Our friendship transcended the competitive spirit we shared in attracting investments to our states," Naidu remarked.

Krishna's academic journey was as impressive as his political one. A graduate of Maharaja's College in Mysuru, he earned his law degree from Bengaluru's Government Law College before pursuing higher studies in the United States as a Fulbright Scholar at Southern Methodist University and George Washington University.

His political career began in 1962 when he won the Maddur assembly seat as an Independent. Krishna joined the Congress in 1971 after a stint with the Praja Socialist Party. Over the years, he served in various capacities, including as Governor of Maharashtra (2004-2008) and India's External Affairs Minister (2009-2012). Towards the latter part of his career, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

