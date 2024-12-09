Woman claims her mother was robbed on IndiGo flight & crew did nothing, airline responds; see VIRAL post

IndiGo airlines found itself in the center of controversy after a woman named Trisha Shetty, founder of NGO SheSays, claimed that her mother got robbed on an IndiGo flight.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Shetty detailed the unsettling incident of baggage robbery and accused the crew of not helping her mother in filing a complaint.

"Dear @IndiGo6E my mom got robbed on your flight 6E 17. The flight crew kept her handbag in the overhead. When she fell asleep, a passenger took her bag. Luckily she woke up when he was replacing her bag. Your crew refused to help her file a complaint. They made excuses for the thief," Shetty wrote.

Shetty though expressed gratitude towards fellow passengers who supported her mother during the ordeal.

"It's thanks to fellow passengers who supported mom that she got her stuff back. Many other passengers complained that the thief was also going through their stuff. Your crew handled the situation terribly. Hoping to have this resolved, being robbed mid-air is deeply troubling," she added.

Responding to the post, IndiGo said, "Ma'am, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. We understand that Ms Shetty raised a concern regarding a fellow customer attempting to access her cabin baggage during the flight," adding in another tweet, "We assure you that our crew promptly addressed the situation by requesting her to verify her belongings, and she confirmed that nothing was missing."

Further, Indigo wrote, "The crew also explained that she could choose to file a formal complaint upon arrival, for which she would need to be present in person, and they respected her decision not to pursue the matter further due to her connecting flight," and added, "As a protocol, our security staff is also available near the aircraft upon arrival to assist our customers if required. At IndiGo, we strive to ensure a comfortable and secure journey for all our customers and look forward to your understanding."

Reacting to IndiGo's comment, Shetty said, "Categorically false @IndiGo6E Your crew asked my mom what proof she had that he tried to rob her. To which other passengers spoke up as witnesses. Then your crew asked passengers to take pity on the thief as 'he can't understand anything'. Mom insisted on filing a complaint."

She continued, "Your crew told her she would waste her entire day over police procedures. She asked if she could stay back and follow up. They said, pls leave the plane and ensure you don't miss your connecting flight. I am in the process of filing a complaint with the Civil Aviation Ministry."

She added, "Your crew @IndiGo6E did nothing to help aggrieved passengers. Another passenger sitting next to the thief broke down crying, only then was her seat changed by your crew. Your crew victim-blamed, made excuses for the thief, and discouraged from filing a complaint. Beyond disappointed."

