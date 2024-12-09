Woman claims her mother was robbed on IndiGo flight & crew did nothing, airline responds; see VIRAL post

IndiGo airlines found itself in the center of controversy after a woman named Trisha Shetty, founder of NGO SheSays, claimed that her mother got robbed on an IndiGo flight. 

Woman claims her mother was robbed on IndiGo flight & crew did nothing, airline responds; see VIRAL post shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 6:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

IndiGo airlines found itself in the center of controversy after a woman named Trisha Shetty, founder of NGO SheSays, claimed that her mother got robbed on an IndiGo flight. 

Taking to social media platform  X (formerly Twitter), Shetty detailed the unsettling incident of baggage robbery and accused the crew of not helping her mother in filing a complaint.

"Dear @IndiGo6E my mom got robbed on your flight 6E 17. The flight crew kept her handbag in the overhead. When she fell asleep, a passenger took her bag. Luckily she woke up when he was replacing her bag. Your crew refused to help her file a complaint. They made excuses for the thief," Shetty wrote.

Also read: 'Will we sit & have lollipop?': Mamata Banerjee hits out at Bangladeshi leader's 'occupy Bengal' claim (WATCH)

Shetty though expressed gratitude towards fellow passengers who supported her mother during the ordeal.

"It's thanks to fellow passengers who supported mom that she got her stuff back. Many other passengers complained that the thief was also going through their stuff. Your crew handled the situation terribly. Hoping to have this resolved, being robbed mid-air is deeply troubling," she added.

Responding to the post, IndiGo said, "Ma'am, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. We understand that Ms Shetty raised a concern regarding a fellow customer attempting to access her cabin baggage during the flight," adding in another tweet, "We assure you that our crew promptly addressed the situation by requesting her to verify her belongings, and she confirmed that nothing was missing."

Further, Indigo wrote, "The crew also explained that she could choose to file a formal complaint upon arrival, for which she would need to be present in person, and they respected her decision not to pursue the matter further due to her connecting flight," and added, "As a protocol, our security staff is also available near the aircraft upon arrival to assist our customers if required. At IndiGo, we strive to ensure a comfortable and secure journey for all our customers and look forward to your understanding."

Reacting to IndiGo's comment, Shetty said, "Categorically false @IndiGo6E Your crew asked my mom what proof she had that he tried to rob her. To which other passengers spoke up as witnesses. Then your crew asked passengers to take pity on the thief as 'he can't understand anything'. Mom insisted on filing a complaint."

She continued, "Your crew told her she would waste her entire day over police procedures. She asked if she could stay back and follow up. They said, pls leave the plane and ensure you don't miss your connecting flight. I am in the process of filing a complaint with the Civil Aviation Ministry."

She added, "Your crew @IndiGo6E did nothing to help aggrieved passengers. Another passenger sitting next to the thief broke down crying, only then was her seat changed by your crew. Your crew victim-blamed, made excuses for the thief, and discouraged from filing a complaint. Beyond disappointed."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Centre for delaying Wayanad disaster relief & misleading public dmn

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Centre for delaying Wayanad disaster relief & misleading public

'Will we sit & have lollipop?': Mamata Banerjee hits out at Bangladeshi leader's 'occupy Bengal' claim (WATCH) shk

'Will we sit & have lollipop?': Mamata Banerjee hits out at Bangladeshi leader's 'occupy Bengal' claim (WATCH)

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra takes over as RBI Governor; all you need to know AJR

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra takes over as RBI Governor; all you need to know

INDIA bloc to move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dmn

INDIA bloc to move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

BREAKING: PM Modi to respond to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha on December 14 shk

PM Modi to respond to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha on December 14: Report

Recent Stories

AMD Stock Drops Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade Amid Nvidia, Marvell Competition: Retail Sees Opportunity

AMD Stock Drops Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade Amid Nvidia, Marvell Competition: Retail Sees Opportunity

Rivian Stock Jumps After Benchmark’s ‘Buy’ Rating, 38% Upside View: Retail Holds Back Optimism

Rivian Stock Jumps After Benchmark’s ‘Buy’ Rating, 38% Upside View: Retail Holds Back Optimism

Gautam Adani to Birla to Mahindra- Top 5 vegetarian Indian businessman RBA

Gautam Adani to Birla to Mahindra- Top 5 vegetarian businessman

December car purchase: 7 reasons to avoid buying car THIS month dmn

December car purchase: 7 reasons to avoid buying car THIS month

BP Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Deal With JERA To Combine Offshore Wind Business: Retail Sentiment Surges

BP Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Deal With JERA To Combine Offshore Wind Business: Retail Sentiment Surges

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon