BREAKING: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa granted anticipatory bail by HC in POCSO case

Karnataka High Court granted anticipatory bail to former CM B.S. Yediyurappa in a POCSO case involving sexual assault allegations on a minor. Yediyurappa's legal team challenged the claims, citing his age and health, and questioned the credibility of the complainant, citing her history of filing false complaints.

Karnataka High Court has granted anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in connection with a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case. The case involves allegations of sexual assault on a minor girl. The court's order, issued by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, came after hearing a petition filed by Yediyurappa. The investigation into the matter will continue.

Senior advocate C.V. Nagesh represented Yediyurappa during the hearing. He argued that the allegations against the 82-year-old leader were baseless, pointing out his advanced age and health condition. According to Nagesh, Yediyurappa, who reportedly struggles with basic tasks like switching on a fan or light, would not have had the physical ability to take the minor into a room and commit the alleged offence.

The complainant, a woman who has accused Yediyurappa of taking her minor daughter into a room and touching her indecently, has raised doubts about the credibility of the allegations. Her defence argued that the incident would have been impossible in the presence of numerous people, including bodyguards, attendants, and visitors, all within eye-level distance of the alleged event.

Further complicating the case, the complainant’s credibility was questioned. Yediyurappa’s legal team pointed out that the woman had a history of filing complaints against politicians and even police officers, including a previous theft complaint against her own family. Additionally, it was noted that she had gone to the Police Commissioner as per the petitioner's instructions but failed to provide any statement against Yediyurappa.

