BREAKING: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa granted anticipatory bail by HC in POCSO case

Karnataka High Court granted anticipatory bail to former CM B.S. Yediyurappa in a POCSO case involving sexual assault allegations on a minor. Yediyurappa's legal team challenged the claims, citing his age and health, and questioned the credibility of the complainant, citing her history of filing false complaints.

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa granted anticipatory bail in POCSO case by HC
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Updated: Feb 7, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Karnataka High Court has granted anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in connection with a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case. The case involves allegations of sexual assault on a minor girl. The court's order, issued by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, came after hearing a petition filed by Yediyurappa. The investigation into the matter will continue.

Senior advocate C.V. Nagesh represented Yediyurappa during the hearing. He argued that the allegations against the 82-year-old leader were baseless, pointing out his advanced age and health condition. According to Nagesh, Yediyurappa, who reportedly struggles with basic tasks like switching on a fan or light, would not have had the physical ability to take the minor into a room and commit the alleged offence.

The complainant, a woman who has accused Yediyurappa of taking her minor daughter into a room and touching her indecently, has raised doubts about the credibility of the allegations. Her defence argued that the incident would have been impossible in the presence of numerous people, including bodyguards, attendants, and visitors, all within eye-level distance of the alleged event.

Further complicating the case, the complainant’s credibility was questioned. Yediyurappa’s legal team pointed out that the woman had a history of filing complaints against politicians and even police officers, including a previous theft complaint against her own family. Additionally, it was noted that she had gone to the Police Commissioner as per the petitioner's instructions but failed to provide any statement against Yediyurappa.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets relief as HC rejects MUDA case transfer to CBI vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets relief as HC rejects MUDA case transfer to CBI

Bengaluru auto driver celebrates freedom with free 'Milk Bikis' as his wife visits her parents, Netizens react vkp

Bengaluru auto driver celebrates freedom with free 'Milk Bikis' as his wife visits her parents, Netizens react

Bengaluru water tariff set to rise soon as BWSSB's proposal awaits govt approval vkp

Bengaluru water tariff set to rise soon as BWSSB's proposal awaits govt approval

Bengaluru: Fire in under-construction building on Magadi road claims lives of 2 North Indian workers vkp

Bengaluru: Fire in under-construction building on Magadi road claims lives of 2 North Indian workers

Sigandur launch employees face uncertainty as India's 2nd longest bridge on Sharavathi river nears completion vkp

Sigandur launch employees face uncertainty as India's 2nd longest bridge on Sharavathi river nears completion

Recent Stories

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding Anniversary: Love Life lessons from this couple MEG

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding Anniversary: Love Life lessons from this couple

Mahakumbh souvenirs featuring fruit saplings and plants sent to Russia, Germany, France, Israel, and Italy

Mahakumbh souvenirs featuring fruit saplings and plants sent to Russia, Germany, France, Israel, and Italy

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir in serious chat after India's win in Nagpur (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir in serious chat after India's win in Nagpur (WATCH)

Tumbbad to Bhoothakaalam: 8 Best Horror Thriller Films on OTT RBA

Tumbbad to Bhoothakaalam: 8 Best Indian Horror-Thriller Films on OTT

7 free tools every content creator should know about iwh

7 free tools every content creator should know about

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

Video Icon
BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

Video Icon
Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon