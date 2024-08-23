Karnataka HC extends interim order, delays BS Yediyurappa POCSO case hearing to August 30

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Karnataka High Court has extended the interim order for former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, barring his arrest and exempting him from the special POCSO court until August 30. Yediyurappa's petitions for FIR quashing and anticipatory bail will be heard then.

    Karnataka High Court has extended the interim order for former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is currently facing allegations of sexual harassment involving a minor. The court has directed that the police not arrest Yediyurappa and has exempted him from appearing before the special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) court until August 30.

    Yediyurappa has filed petitions demanding that the FIR (First Information Report) against him be quashed and anticipatory bail be granted. Justice M. Nagaprasanna's bench reviewed these petitions and issued the order.

    CID files chargesheet against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

    Earlier in the day, the applications related to the case were not included in the day's court list. Consequently, the special prosecutor for the CID, Ashok N. Nayak, submitted a memo to the bench during the morning session, requesting that the application be taken up for trial. Additionally, objections to the petitions were filed.

    The bench addressed the petitions at the end of the day's proceedings. Yediyurappa's lawyer requested additional time to present arguments. As a result, the bench decided to adjourn the hearing of the petitions to August 30 and extended the previously issued interim order until then.

    Politicians must maintain respectful language even in criticism: Karnataka High Court

    What was the case?

    A minor girl, a victim of alleged sexual assault, along with her relatives, visited former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's house seeking legal assistance. Allegations surfaced that he took the girl into a room and sexually harassed her under the pretext of gathering information. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against former CM Yediyurappa. The state government entrusted the investigation to the CID. Following the submission of the case report to the court, which viewed the POCSO case with gravity, a notice was issued to former CM Yediyurappa to appear for the hearing.

    The incident occurred during an encounter between Yediyurappa, the girl, and her mother, who sought assistance regarding a cheating case. According to police sources, the alleged assault took place during this meeting in February. Legal proceedings were initiated by the Sadashivanagar police upon receiving the complaint from the minor's mother. 

