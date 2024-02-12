Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former CM Basavaraj Bommai claims 'Governor misled by Karnataka government's falsehoods'

    In a scathing critique of the Karnataka state government's policies and actions, opposition leaders have accused the ruling party of misrepresenting achievements and exacerbating economic disparities. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok voiced their concerns, highlighting issues ranging from misappropriation of projects to economic inequality. 
     

    Former CM Basavaraj Bommai claims 'Governor misled by Karnataka government's falsehoods'
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Bommai expressed dismay over the state government's portrayal of projects initiated during his tenure as their own accomplishments. He denounced the governor's speech as lacking substance and accused the government of patting itself on the back without tangible results. Bommai questioned the transparency of the government's expenditure on irrigation projects and criticised the delay in releasing funds for drought relief, labelling the governor's address as misleading.
    Also Read: Karnataka: Governor Gehlot hails Karnataka's development model in budget session address

    Similarly, R. Ashok lambasted the Congress government for allegedly misattributing schemes introduced by the previous BJP administration and the central government as their own initiatives. He highlighted discrepancies in the implementation of promised schemes, such as the youth fund and drought relief compensation, accusing the government of negligence and mismanagement.

    Ashok also accused the government of redirecting funds meant for Dalit welfare, criticising their handling of economic disparities. He condemned the administration's failure to address farmer suicides adequately and accused them of manipulating data to conceal the true extent of the issue. Ashok also raised concerns about communal tensions and accused the government of fostering discord between religious communities. Both opposition leaders underscored the urgent need for accountability and transparency in governance. 

    They called for a thorough investigation into the misappropriation of funds and the equitable distribution of resources to address economic disparities effectively. 

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Governor Gehlot hails Karnataka's development model in budget session address

    Karnataka: Governor Gehlot hails Karnataka's development model in budget session address

    Bengaluru motorist bites traffic police's hand during heated altercation (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru motorist bites traffic police's hand during heated altercation (WATCH)

    Family feud takes dark turn: 21-year-old woman accuses men of rape at Koppal in Karnataka, case filed vkp

    Family feud takes dark turn: 21-year-old woman accuses men of rape at Koppal in Karnataka, case filed

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar's wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh vkp

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar’s wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh

    Cabinet rank for 90 members in 9 months! Karnataka Congress govt under scrutiny for 'appeasement politics' vkp

    Cabinet rank for 90 members in 9 months! Karnataka Congress govt under scrutiny for 'appeasement politics'

    Recent Stories

    cricket Jake Fraser-McGurk earns call-up to Australia's T20I squad for the 3rd T20I against West Indies osf

    Jake Fraser-McGurk earns call-up to Australia's T20I squad for the 3rd T20I against West Indies

    Explained: Pakistan provides a fractured mandate, how will parties form the next government? Avv

    Explained: Pakistan provides a fractured mandate, how will parties form the next government?

    cricket Happy Birthday Bryce Parsons: 10 facts about the South African star osf

    Happy Birthday Bryce Parsons: 10 facts about the South African star

    Amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict, Fog of war shrouds true human toll as casualty figures remain uncertain avv

    Amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict, Fog of war shrouds true human toll as casualty figures remain uncertain

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani shares HOT post on Instagram from her Calvin Klein shoot RBA

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani shares HOT post on Instagram from her Calvin Klein shoot

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon