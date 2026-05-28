A viral social media post by an IIT scholar claimed living comfortably in India's National Capital Region (NCR) costs Rs 85,000-95,000 per month. The post ignited fierce online debate. Supporters agreed, pointing to high rents, inflation. Critics, but, called estimate exaggerated, stating that lifestyle choices significantly impact actual expenses.

A viral social media post by an IIT scholar claiming that living in the National Capital Region (NCR) now costs between Rs 85,000 and Rs 95,000 per month has ignited intense debate online. The post, which detailed estimated monthly expenses for a comfortable lifestyle in NCR, quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with users sharply divided over whether the figures were realistic or exaggerated.

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According to reports, the scholar shared a breakdown of expenses including rent, groceries, transportation, dining, utilities and other lifestyle costs while arguing that urban living in NCR has become “insanely expensive.” The post reportedly suggested that even individuals earning close to six figures may struggle to maintain a decent standard of living in the region due to rapidly increasing costs.

The statement immediately sparked strong reactions online. Some users agreed with the estimate, pointing to skyrocketing rents, rising food prices and expensive commuting costs across cities like Gurugram, Noida and Delhi. Others, however, criticised the calculation as excessive and disconnected from the realities faced by average salaried professionals.

One user reportedly commented, “The cost of living in NCR is insane if you want a decent lifestyle and reasonable commute.” Another wrote, “Most middle-class families survive on far less than this every month.”

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The viral discussion soon evolved into a larger conversation about lifestyle inflation, urban aspirations and financial pressures faced by young professionals in metro cities. Several social media users argued that modern urban lifestyles — including premium rentals, food delivery apps, cab rides and entertainment spending — have significantly increased monthly expenses compared to previous years.

At the same time, many users pointed out that living costs vary greatly depending on lifestyle choices, location and family size. Some said individuals can comfortably live in NCR on much lower budgets by opting for shared accommodation, public transport and controlled discretionary spending.

The debate also highlighted growing concerns around housing affordability and salary expectations in India’s major urban centres. Rising rents in tech and business hubs across NCR have become a frequent topic of discussion online, especially among students and working professionals relocating for education and employment opportunities.

As the post continues to circulate widely, it has reignited conversations about financial planning, inflation and the widening gap between incomes and urban living expenses in India’s rapidly growing metropolitan regions.

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